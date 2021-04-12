DelRay Davenport's retirement from the Fremont County Joint School District 215 did not last long.
Davenport had been with the district for 34 years, including more than two decades as an elementary school principal. During the decades he had seen the benefits for students with developmental issues who had gone through the district's preschool and the limited access other families had.
When Fremont County applied for a grant program to expand preschool education through the Idaho Association for the Education of Young Children, Davenport was chosen to spearhead the local committee. He spent the summer working with parents and child care providers to understand what would best help.
"Many of the patterns we set up in our lives are set up in those first five years, so something as simple as reading to your child has a major effect on them," Davenport said.
Enacting those programs relies on an additional $6 million in Preschool Development Grant funding that has been in flux over the last two months. Idaho's renewal plan for the funds was approved by the Department of Health and Human Services but voted down by the House in March.
The issue was back up for debate in the state Senate on Monday and barely passed, 18-17. Opposition centered on concerns that issues like critical race theory would be taught to 3-year-olds.
Davenport and Fremont County superintendent Byron Stutzman say the worries about curriculum don't match their experience or the potential benefits for young children.
"Without that grant, it puts us dead in the water," Fremont County Superintendent Byron Stutzman said.
Davenport, Stutzman and other Fremont County residents met virtually over the summer to create the Crib to Kindergarten committee. The group surveyed dozens of parents and local preschool providers about the current landscape for early childhood.
Representatives from seven of the eight child care centers who responded said they were currently at capacity. The majority of parents who had never sent a child to preschool or child care said they would have if it were more affordable or had easier transportation.
"We have a lot of single-parents homes, or two parents working minimum wage jobs. So they struggle to find legitimate help and lessons for their children before they go to school," Davenport said.
Fremont County proposed a five-goal plan over the winter to improve early childhood education by fall 2022. One of the major goals was to provide education to at least 60 additional families by increasing the number of open spots within the school district, Head Start and the Parents as Teachers program.
A campaign centered around "1825 Days" — the length of time before a child reaches their fifth birthday. The district donated 500 onesies with the slogan to Madison Memorial Hospital in February and circulated details about the program to the community with pamphlets.
Beth Oppenheimer, executive director for the Idaho Association for the Education of Young Children, said detailed local plans such as the one in Fremont County are the expected end goal of the grant program. The $3.5 million approved by Gov. Brad Little in 2019 largely went toward setting up local early learning collaboratives in 15 locations across the state.
"This grant is designed to build support systems for kids from birth to age 5 and their families. The local community and their needs and wants define what that program looks like," Oppenheimer said.
Some collaboratives were direct partnerships with school districts, as with Fremont County, while others went through community partners. The other two locations in eastern Idaho that received grant money, Pocatello and American Falls, routed the program through the United Way of Southeastern Idaho.
Oppenheimer said the funds would go in part to communities that had established plans over the last year, while also expanding local committees to at least five other places. Part of Fremont County's plan for the next year was to gather local funding and other grants that would make the education less reliant on the Preschool Development Grant in the long term.
The Idaho Freedom Foundation has been the most vocal critic of the preschool program. An article the group wrote in March pointed to books and topics endorsed by the Idaho Commission of Libraries and the Idaho STEM Action Center, both of which would be partners with the Idaho AEYC on aspects of the program, which they said would "program wokeism" in Idaho's children.
"These funds are being used to traffic books on Critical Race Theory, Queer Theory, and Social Justice into libraries across Idaho and propagandize children with these pernicious and divisive ideas," the IFF article said of one program run by the Idaho Commission of Libraries.
Those claims don't fit with how Davenport has seen the role of the grants. He said the Idaho AEYC had not made any attempt to dictate that certain books or ideas be taught. While the Crib to Kindergarten committee could not control what parents read to children on their own time, he said there's no plan to require "socialist ideas" in the community.
"We have never been one to push any agenda that has been controversial. It's all about supporting parents and children, so it's frustrating to read things that say we are becoming Chicago or other difficult liberal places," Davenport said.
The IFF had to retract one section of the article in recent weeks, after conflating a funding request for a statewide instructional video series called the Early Learning Institute with a nonprofit California school that shared the same name. The group declined to comment for this story.
One of the two state representatives for Fremont County and District 35, Rep. Rob Furniss, R-Rigby, voted for the preschool development grant in March. Rep. Karey Hanks, R-St. Anthony, voted against it, as did Sen. Van Burtenshaw, R-Terreton.