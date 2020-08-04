The remote classes promised by the defunct and scandalized Idaho Education Network were never phased out in some districts in eastern Idaho. And the system could help Bonneville Joint School District 93 solve a problem caused by the lack of French teachers this fall.
The Idaho Education Network was deployed by the state in 2009 to provide rural school districts with high-speed broadband internet to remotely take tours and enroll in dual-credit courses. The network, which would have cost around $60 million to complete, was installed in at least 80 districts during its first year of operation.
Madison, Rigby and Sugar-Salem school districts have partnered since the 2013 school year to offer virtual dual-enrollment classes using the state network model and have kept the program going since. Teachers from one district host classes that are called into by rooms of students from the other districts, often to provide a dual-credit opportunity with an in-state college.
"We want to provide opportunities to prepare students for post-secondary, and it's a resource that is probably underutilized by most schools," said Jared Jenks, principal at Sugar-Salem High School.
Lawmakers officially shuttered to program in 2015 after a federal judge ruled that the contracts supporting the system were illegally amended after they had been awarded to exclude Syringa Networks. The fallout of the Syringa lawsuit included the resignation of the Department of Administration director, a multi-million dollar settlement with the internet providers who had been contracted by the network and an investigation by the Federal Communications Commission.
At least one course in District 93 may need to use the same technology this fall. During a July 29 public meeting, Hillcrest High School student Whitney Lewis spoke to the District 93 board. Lewis, who is going into her junior year, said that she had been taking a number of dual-credit classes in order to graduate high school with her associate degree.
When Hillcrest's French teacher retired at the end of last year, Lewis said she and other Hillcrest students would need to travel to another school in the district to keep on track with the college credits for her language requirement.
"This basically undermines all restrictions and attempts to slow the spread of COVID-19 that is happening," Lewis said to the board.
Superintendent Scott Woolstenhulme said the district had used the equipment to stream classes between Bonneville and Hillcrest high schools, with foreign languages being one of the main uses. The system was retired shortly before Thunder Ridge High School opened and replaced by having teachers travel between the two buildings for classes.
"The benefit was that kids could take the class remotely, but the kids didn't feel like it was as effective as being in person," Woolstenhulme said.
Woolstenhulme said the district was trying to hire a teacher to fill the part-time position at Hillcrest. If they were unable to find one over the next few weeks, he said that the high school principals were considering bringing back the Idaho Education Network class-sharing system
Teachers who provide the remote lessons in Madison, Rigby and Sugar-Salem schools receive a small bonus from the colleges for each student enrolled in their course.
"The teachers deserve to get more because they're willing to take on extra work and work with students who don't attend their school," Jenks said.
The remote model would still need to be modified to support students who have to learn from home this fall. Jenks said that Sugar-Salem High School has four rooms with the cameras and equipment installed for students to gather in-person and dial into the class. If schools go fully remote this fall, those classes would operate more like large Zoom calls with students connecting from home.