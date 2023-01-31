IdahoSuperintendent of Public Instruction Debbie Critchfield is seeking the 2024 nominations for the Idaho Teacher of the Year award.
The title, deemed by the State Department of Education to be Idaho’s most prestigious award in teaching, can only be earned through nomination, a department news release said.
Applications to nominate a teacher are open and nominations must be sentto the department by March 20.
The contest is open to public school teachers teaching any subject at any grade level in any part of the state.
“I am so excited for this opportunity to get to know more about Idaho’s most dedicated, passionate and effective teachers,” Critchfield said in the release. “I encourage anyone with a talented teacher in mind to please take a moment to put their name in the running for this enormous honor.”
Though only one will be chosen, all teachers who are nominated will be notified of their consideration. The teachers will then have until May 8 to submit their application for the honor.
Once the applications have been reviewed by a previously selected committee, the winning teacher will be announced in the upcoming fall semester.
The number of nominations fromprevious years have shown a growing desire to acknowledge the efforts of state educators.
The 2023 Teacher of the Year, Karen Lauritzen was selected from approximately 350 nominees.
"Lauritzen has taught at Treaty Rock Elementary School in Post Falls since 2012 and has served on the school’s behavioral leadership teams, providing focused professional development to both the school and district staff," the release said.
Other recent winners include 2022 Teacher of the Year Todd Knight, a science and engineering teacher at Crossroads Middle School in Meridian; 2021 Teacher of the Year Jorge Pulliero, a dual immersion Spanish teacher at Wood River Middle School in Hailey; and 2020 Teacher of the Year Stacie Lawler, a health and physical education teacher at Timberlake Junior High School in Spirit Lake.
The 2024winner will receive a cash prize and the opportunity to effect change by traveling across the state to speak with other teachers, legislators and policymakers about education in the state.
The winning teacher also will serve as Idaho’s nominee for National Teacher of the Year.
