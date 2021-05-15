The State Department of Education wants to hear directly from Idaho students during the next school year.
The department is creating a Student Advisory Council that will meet multiple times during the 2021-2022 school year to directly share their thoughts on the state of education. The panel will be comprised of 12 students from across the state who will be enrolled in grades three through 12 next year from different "backgrounds, cultures, school size, and areas within Idaho," according to the application form.
The advisory panel will meet quarterly beginning in the fall, with some meetings happening virtually and some planned for the State Capitol. The department will provide a travel stipend and partial reimbursements for students who would be traveling to Boise for those meetings.
"It's kind of like we're talking all the way around our kids but we're not really involving them. We haven't really brought them to the table at the state level," Superintendent of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra said during a Legislative Roadshow event in Meridian earlier this week.
Interested students are asked to get a signed waiver of parental permission and answer questions about the challenges facing Idaho's schools and their overall thoughts on education. Applications for the council are available through the department's website (bit.ly/IDadvisorycouncil) and are due June 25.