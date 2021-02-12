The list of official semifinalists to serve as the next superintendent of Idaho Falls School District 91 was announced Friday.
The District 91 board of trustees voted to go forward with interviews for seven applicants for the superintendent's job, after a two-hour review of applications done in an executive session meeting Friday afternoon. Trustees will spend the next few weeks making reference calls for the applicants before narrowing the pool down further in early March.
The seven semifinalists approved by the board are:
— Kelly Coughenour, assistant superintendent of elementary education for District 91
— Jon Abrams, superintendent of Laramie County School District in Wyoming and former superintendent of Shelley Joint School District
— Destry Jones, assistant superintendent for Firth School District
— Silvia McNeely, superintendent and principal for Wanette Public Schools in Wanette, Oklahoma
— Mathew Neal, superintendent of the American Creativity Academy in Kuwait City, Kuwait
— Eric Pingrey, superintendent of Walker-Hackensack-Akeley Independent School District in Walker, Minnesota
— James Shank, superintendent of Cassia County School District
The incoming superintendent will replace George Boland, who will retire this spring after 15 years as superintendent and 30 years working for the Idaho Falls School District.
District 91 received a total of 11 applications for the superintendent position. Karen Echeverria, executive director of Idaho School Boards Association, attended the meeting to help guide the discussion and make sure the board followed open meeting laws.
"This is the most important job that all of you will ever do as part of this board, especially because George has been here for so long," Echeverria said.
In early January the trustees voted to advertise a salary range for the incoming superintendent between $140,000 and $160,000 per year. Boland was paid around $150,000 a year during the 2019-2020 school year, putting him near the top end of administrator salaries in the state.