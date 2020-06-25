Idaho Falls School District 91’s board of trustees approved a budget Wednesday night which included more than $2 million in cuts and established ways for high school students to appeal grades from the last trimester.
The board meeting, which was held in the auditorium at Compass Academy to allow board members and audience members to more easily keep social distance, included a budget presentation. School districts across Idaho are taking a 5% cut in state funding this year in an attempt to help balance state budget losses from the coronavirus.
Finance Director Carrie Smith said that District 91’s general fund will drop from $65.43 million during the last school year to $63.82 million this year. The district additionally will lose around $378,000 in state career technical funding and $100,000 in athletic fees that were carried over from last year after spring sports were canceled.
To offset those losses, the district will take millions from the general fund and use money from the CARES Act and other federal resources. Superintendent George Boland said the district has not seen an issue with hiring teachers and other classified staff, though one slide during the presentation pointed to potential issues in the future.
“Long-term use of fund balance to cover revenue shortfalls is not sustainable and if budget cuts continue at the state level, the district will be forced to make cuts in the future,” the slide read.
The grade appeal policy comes as an extension to the board’s previous decision to give high school students and middle schoolers in high school-level courses an option in how the last trimester is graded. Students can submit a written petition for each class where they would like to have a letter grade instead of a “Pass,” which could improve their GPA and look better on transcripts.
Julie Nawrocki, a Skyline High School teacher and member of the committee that established the process, told the board that most instances would see teachers regrading based on previous effort by the student, end-of-course assessments and other circumstances. If the teacher has left the district or does not feel comfortable with changing grades, schools will create appeals committees that will work with students instead.
“We’re trying to do a holistic approach. If this student was in your classroom, what effort would they have given outside of these circumstances?” Nawrocki said.
Nawrocki and other board members said the benefit of the doubt when choosing between grades and the pass/fail system should go to students. Incoming seniors will have until Oct. 1 to file for any grade changes in order for the changes to appear on early college transcripts. All other students must submit requests by Jan. 8, and teachers will then have until Jan. 29 to go back and do any modifications.