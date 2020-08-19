Idaho Falls School District 91 has called a special board meeting Thursday night to discuss delaying the start of the school year from Aug. 26 until Sept. 8.
The board meeting will be held at the Compass Academy auditorium at 7 p.m. Thursday. The public can attend the meeting if they wear masks and socially distance or watch an online video stream, though no public comment will be taken.
In a statement released Wednesday, school board chairwoman Lara Hill said that the school opening discussion during the Aug. 12 board meeting "could have been handled differently" and the board would use the additional time from the delay to continue refining the reopening plan.
“As I have had time to reflect, there are new unknowns at play. There is the extraordinary special legislative session slated for next week, recent changes to EIPH’s COVID-19 Regional Response Plan and changing enrollment numbers because of the overwhelming response to the D91 Online Academy, and these items lend themselves to additional decision making," Hill said.
The decision also comes after public opposition to a newly created phase in the reopening plan, which would have students attending school four days a week and loosened previous mask requirements. The Idaho Falls Education Association and the state Idaho Education Association have come out against the plan over the last, and a small group of protesters gathered the district office on John Adams Parkway throughout the day Wednesday.
District 91's statement on the special meeting said that athletic events will continue as normal despite the potential delay to the school year. No date has been officially set for the following school board meeting, which could be where additional changes are made to the reopening plan.