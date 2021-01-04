The retirement of Superintendent George Boland after this school year will not come with a settlement to cover the remainder of his contract.
Boland announced in December that he planned to retire after the 2020-2021 school year, capping 15 years as superintendent for Idaho Falls School District 91. His current contract lasts through the end of June 2022, leaving the details of that final year uncertain.
In a letter to the school board announcing his retirement decision, Boland requested a “release from the balance of my contractual obligations and remuneration at that time.” District spokeswoman Margaret Wimborne clarified to the Post Register on Monday that this meant there would be no settlement related to the early end of his contract.
Previous superintendent vacancies in the region have come with settlements, many of which were highly contentious. Bonneville Joint School District agreed in 2018 to provide outgoing superintendent Chuck Shackett with payment to consult with the district and a one-time payment into the Public Employee Retirement System of Idaho (PERSI). The final version of the agreement included $191,000 toward PERSI and a direct payment of nearly $78,000 to Shackett.
In 2013, the Post Register joined a lawsuit to obtain details about a settlement agreement between Blackfoot School District and Superintendent Scott Crane. The separation agreement uncovered by the lawsuit showed that nearly $220,000 in payments to Crane had been agreed to illegally during an executive session and hidden from the public by a nondisclosure agreement.
The Idaho Falls school board will vote on launching a search publication for the next superintendent during a special meeting at 12 p.m. Tuesday.