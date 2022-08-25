Idaho Falls High School Principal Christopher Powell, Idaho Falls City Councilwoman Lisa Burtenshaw, Tiger Club member Brandon Lee, Tiger Club Director Heather Thompson, and District 91 Superintendent Jim Shank break ground on new Tiger Athletics Complex on Thursday.
Idaho Falls School District 91’s Superintendent Jim Shank, members of the district’s board of trustees, Tiger Club representatives and Idaho Falls High School athletes grabbed shovels and broke ground Thursday for the new Tiger Athletic Complex.
The complex is being built on a lot on 49th Street between 15th East and Holmes Avenue and will be the new home of the high school’s athletic programs.
A district news release called the complex a “public-private project” and specifies that the project is “separate from the facilities projects in the district’s bond proposal.”
“This project is a true partnership, with the district providing money to put into infrastructure and beginning development of the fields,” said Margaret Wimborne, the district’s director of communications and community engagement. “Then private donors, clubs, and organizations will provide additional money to enhance the project.”
The $2 million that will begin phase one of four of the project was set aside in 2021 and came from the district’s general reserve funds. The Tiger Club, an Idaho Falls High School booster club made up of parents, alumni and community members, are responsible for all other funding initiatives for the complex.
“We are still fundraising for the rest of the project but now that we have broken ground we feel like we can do that because we have a place for that money to go,” said Heather Thompson, Tiger Club’s director.
Thompson said there is no limit set on how much the club would like to raise for the new athletic complex but they are hoping to raise at least $500,000, which will get them through phase one.
“A project this size is really limitless,” Thompson said. “We could go bigger and better but really this year we would feel great about raising $500,000.”
Phase one of the plan includes a baseball field, a softball field and two football fields, and district officials hope it will be finished this school year. The rest of the project will include an additional baseball field, an additional softball field as well as soccer fields and tennis courts, taking years to accomplish, the release said.
The high school currently uses fields owned by the city of Idaho Falls as well as a "pit" behind the high school for practice. The complex will be a significant improvement.
"I have had two kids go through the Idaho Falls athletics program and I have four more going through, I just want them to have a home," Thompson said.
When asked why the $2 million was not used to fix some of the needs addressed in the district's recent $250 million bond proposal, Wimborne said the "amount of money the board set aside for these athletic projects just isn't enough to address the large-scale projects the community identified as priorities in the long-term facilities plan."
District officials also clarified that this project wasn't included in the district's latest bond proposal because it was approved more than a year before the board took action on a bond resolution, Wimborne said.
"We are so excited to finally be breaking ground on this project, which will give our student athletes something they deserve: home fields where they can practice and play and strive to be champions," Shank said in the release. "We look forward to working with the Tiger Club to create an athletic complex that will truly be an asset to our community."