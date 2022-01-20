The Idaho Falls School District 91 school board is considering a new curriculum for seventh-grade world history students.
Lisa Armstrong, the district’s curriculum coordinator, requested the board consider the new curriculum during the board’s Jan. 12 meeting.
The board is considering adopting "myWorld Interactive World History" as the new seventh-grade world studies curriculum. New materials are being considered because Idaho updated its standards in 2016 and the district’s current curriculum is no longer available as a standalone textbook, the district's website said.
A committee reviewed several options before making its recommendation, the district’s website said.
The committee published a summary of findings, which says continuing with the old curriculum was not cost-effective. New textbooks, online digital course licenses for each student and teacher resources will cost the district nearly $68,000 if the board approves moving forward with the proposed curriculum.
Course materials are available for parents and patrons to review. Teacher textbooks are available at the district office, which is open Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. An overview of the program is also available online at the district's website.
The committee decided to choose the curriculum because the content aligns closely with District 91’s focus on early civilizations, the summary of findings says.
Patrons interested in exploring the entire digital content can make an appointment with Armstrong at armslisa@sd91.org. Questions, comments or concerns may be submitted to the curriculum department using a district Google Form.
Board members will consider all feedback and are expected to make a decision on the proposed curriculum in February.