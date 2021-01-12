Idaho Falls School District 91 revised its policy for student isolations Monday to allow more students to attend school despite being in close contact with a person diagnosed with COVID-19.
The new policy allows students and staff who were in close contact with someone at school who tested positive to continue attending school if both parties were properly wearing a mask at the time. During the next two weeks, the student is asked to watch out for potential COVID symptoms and stay home if any come up.
This updated policy mirrors one put in place by Jefferson Joint School District back in September and the updated guidance from the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare announced in early January.
"This change will drastically reduce the number of students who are forced to miss school because of a close contact in school. We will be able to keep them in school and in class more often," District 91 spokeswoman Margaret Wimborne said.
Any students and staff who do test positive for the coronavirus, or who were not properly wearing a mask at some point when they were in close contact, would still be required to quarantine for 10 days.
On Monday, the district reported that one student had tested positive for COVID this week and one student was quarantining due to close contact. Last week there were 18 COVID cases among the District 91 students and staff.