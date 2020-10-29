Sharon Oliver said that she regularly had more than a third of her students absent from her math classes at Idaho Falls High School early in the school year. On one day, the majority of her class wasn't there.
Some of those absences were students who had been exposed to others with the coronavirus, either at school or through their family, and were asked to isolate for two weeks. Others were out for different medical excuses or had no excused reason for missing school.
Absentee rates like that were one of the main reasons the Idaho Falls School District 91 board of trustees voted 3-2 to move the district's three high schools to the stricter "yellow" phase of virus restrictions beginning Oct. 12. In this phase, students are at school every other day in order to limit the number of close contacts that each student has, allow for more social distancing and contain the virus' impact within schools.
After three weeks of classes through the system, reviews are mixed. Teachers and school officials say the change has been effective in limiting the spread of the virus and that online classes are becoming more thorough. However, many parents and students say the improvements aren't enough to fully replace the quality of in-person classes.
"There's no question that for the majority of students, they learn better in a face-to-face environment," Idaho Falls High School Principal David England said. "Now that we're in yellow, it is incumbent on teachers to take advantage of that face-to-face time they have."
Jenna Barney was already being asked to isolate due to a potential exposure around the time District 91 announced the change. The Skyline High School sophomore said she felt like she wasn't in school at all during those two weeks and struggled to keep up with her classes.
Alternating days in school have been a little easier for Barney. Her return to school last Monday felt much smaller and emptier. She has started spending her Tuesday and Thursday afternoons at the LIV Teen Center, which she said helps her focus more and provides her with tutors that can help if needed.
"It isn't as much of a scheduled, 8 to 4 plan during the day. It's very different hours and whatever work I can make time for," Barney said.
When it comes to limiting quarantines, the switch to hybrid learning has been mostly successful. On Sept. 29, the day before trustees voted on the switch to the hybrid approach, the district had 414 students and 26 teachers in isolation because of close contact with positive cases of the virus. Three weeks later, there were just as many teachers in isolation but only 22 students out.
Overall attendance has also stabilized. The district's IT Director Camille Wood presented a breakdown of attendance rates to the school board during a Wednesday night work session. Idaho Falls High School had seen more than 400 absences on three of the four school days before the vote on the new plan. Absences have hovered around 150 per day for the three weeks of hybrid learning.
Skyline High School has seen a similar trend, with the decline in school-enforced quarantines dropping the total number of absences by more than half. Compass Academy is an outlier: the school has seen around 100 absences per day for the last five weeks. Quarantines enacted by the school have slightly increased at Compass since the switch to the hybrid model.
Becky Griffeth is the mother of a freshman and senior at Skyline. She had emailed the school board after the announcement of the change with concerns over the quality of online education.
Griffeth said that things had improved since the spring with the additional preparation given to teachers. Still, her daughter was struggling to get answers to things she didn't understand from her AP classes, and her son wasn't able to focus on online lessons for an extended period.
"They're better prepared with the online lessons now and how to use the technology, but it’s a shadow of what they were getting if they were in class," Griffeth said.
Oliver has gotten a handle on how to approach her split math classes. The more difficult subjects are covered while students are at school and the at-home days are spent with review and easier new lessons. She said that seniors tend to be more proactive in keeping up with work during the remote days and letting her know of any technical issues that come up.
"We’re attacking things more visually, with some software and homework they might usually encounter during college. I'm not sure if it’s lesser, it’s just very different," Oliver said.
The vote to move the high schools to the alternating day schedule was met with immediate pushback from the community. A student-led protest was help outside the district office in early October before the new schedule was enacted. Recall petitions against two of the trustees who voted for the change, Lara Hill and Hillary Radcliffe, have been approved and proponents are beginning to collect signatures to appear on the ballot next year.
Griffeth was among the parents who signed a recall petition against one of the trustees. Griffeth said there were risks to students that came from the coronavirus and from the school closures, and she personally felt the case numbers had not gotten high enough to warrant moving to the hybrid model.
Barney had her own concerns about the hybrid model but was not as vocally against the approach. She wished the school district would be more active in asking students what they wanted from classes and suggested that District 91 create a poll for its high schoolers.
"Even if it's not changing things, our voices should still be heard, and we should know what is affecting the decisions being made," Barney said.