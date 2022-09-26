Idaho Falls School District 91 held a ribbon cutting ceremony Monday in honor of the district’s new Career-Technical Education Center.
“Career-Technical education is very important for preparing students for their lives after high school,” District 91 Superintendent Jim Shank said. “(Students) can gain skills right here as well as connect with business and industry partners and can go on in life with these new types of experience.”
District officials began considering the building after the board of trustees approved a separate location for the technical education center in November.
The district is leasing the former Deseret Industries building at 450 E St. for the center.
District 91 has offered programs such as the ones that will be taught within the center for years, but in the past, those classes were scattered across different schools in the district, making communication challenging. Leveraging the programs became difficult but the stand-alone center will allow more students the ability to take advantage of programs offered, said Margaret Wimborne, the district’s director of communications and community engagement.
District officials are hoping their $250 million bond will pass in November, allowing them to stop leasing the building and move the Career-Technical Center into its forever home, Idaho Falls High School.
“We decided to move forward with leasing because we believe these programs are critical to providing our students with the tools to flourish,” Wimborne said. “Many students flourish in a traditional high school setting but some are looking for hands-on, real-world experiences found in career technical centers. We did not want to pass up that opportunity and have these kids’ futures pass us by. We wanted to address these needs immediately.”
Students from Idaho Falls High School, Skyline High School, Emerson Alternative High School and Compass Academy are all able to register at the center. District 91 is part of a consortium with other school districts including Ririe, Shelley and Firth, allowing students from those districts to enroll as well.
The programs within the school, such as cybersecurity, culinary arts, EMT, CNA, pharmacy tech, law enforcement, firefighting, welding and construction trades, agriculture plant and soil, and more, are designed to directly prepare high school students for employment in current or emerging occupations requiring education and training less than a four-year degree.
Brooklyn Inama, a Compass Academy student, wants to be a zoologist when she graduates and is currently learning more about the environment and animal sciences, which are not offered at her home school.
Camryn Johnson, an Idaho Falls High School student, is participating in the horticulture program. She hopes to own her own landscaping business one day.
The school has about 500 students with some completing course requirements online.
The center will enhance opportunities for students to take classes that will provide them with high school and college credits.
“Our focus is on connecting kids with career pathways,” Wimborne said. “We have announced a partnership with INL. Through the center students are enrolled in our programs that will allow for summer work programs through INL, gaining real-world experience. That pathway will lead to a lot of success for students. We are looking for other pathways that will help even more students.”
District 91 is working with the S.T.R.A.P. program, student to registered apprentice program, through the Idaho Department of Labor. Shank announced that the district’s second student, Skyline’s Skyler Tolman, will take part in the apprentice program. Tolman has accepted an apprenticeship with Intermech Inc., a mechanical contractor in Idaho Falls and will leave high school with two years of experience in a field he is interested in.