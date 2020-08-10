An all-online school option has debuted in Idaho Falls School District 91 and will be open for enrollment through Aug. 19.
The D91 Online Academy is being run in partnership with the Idaho Digital Learning Alliance and the Florida Virtual School. In the few hours since it began accepting students Monday morning, more than 160 students had already enrolled in the virtual classes for the fall trimester.
Pat Gyles was approached by district leaders in July about overseeing the operations for the online school. Gyles has been teaching online lessons through the Idaho Digital Learning Academy for the last 11 years and served as District 91’s instructional technology coach.
Gyles said he had been working to help teachers move their curriculum online for years before the coronavirus pandemic, when the demand for such courses made the effort to expand online coursework more attractive.
“I think our teachers did as well as they could in the spring, but moving online and having to develop content virtually was a big learning curve. These lessons are being organized by people where all they do is create online content,” Gyles said.
Elementary school lessons will be taught through Florida Virtual School, an Orlando-based online education program that has been operating since 1997. Students will take classes in the four core subjects (math, language arts, science and social studies) with the possibility that teachers could add electives and special other classes in the future.
More than two-thirds of the students who had enrolled in the Online Academy on Monday morning were in elementary school. Gyles estimated the district would need at least five elementary school teachers to transfer to the new school as full-time online teachers.
“We initially thought that if we didn’t have enough students, we could have one teacher working with two grades at a time. I don’t think that will be the situation now,” Gyles said.
Middle and high school lessons will be provided through Idaho Digital Learning Academy. The district will offer “custom” classes in areas that have at least 12 local students enrolled, which will guarantee the students will only be taught alongside other students from District 91.
In a letter to parents announcing the Online Academy, Superintendent George Boland recommended that older students only take four online courses per trimester because of how difficult they are and the learning curve that will come with the all-online system. Students who want to take more classes will need to pay $15 for each additional class.
The district’s letter also said that parents of students at all grade levels should expect to spend time working with their kids to get through the online lessons. Teachers will only be required to provide around two hours of live video lessons or office hours during the week.
Registration for the D91 Online Academy will be open through Aug. 19 and classes will begin on Sept. 8. Students must commit to a minimum of a full trimester at the online school but will be able to transfer to in-person classes at the end of each trimester.