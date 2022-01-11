Idaho Falls School District 91 has launched a monthslong outreach effort seeking input on plans to upgrade and improve its school facilities.
The district has posted a community facilities survey on its website as well as on the D91Proud Facebook page.
The survey is part of the district’s effort to create a long-term facilities plan, which is being led by Cooperative Strategies, an industry leader specializing in facility planning that has worked with more than 2,000 school districts nationwide. Cooperative Strategies first worked with the district on a facilities plan in 2019, but that work was put on hold with the onset of the pandemic in early 2020.
District 91’s efforts to gather input will continue over the next few weeks with surveys, community meetings, a steering committee made up of parents and patrons and more, a district news release said. The feedback will be included in recommendations for improving the district’s school buildings. Those recommendations are scheduled to be presented to the Board of Trustees in early March.
“I am committed to developing a plan the whole community can get behind and support because modern, up-to-date facilities are critical to our efforts to build great schools in Idaho Falls,” Superintendent Jim Shank said in the release. “… We want to hear from you as we look for the best ways to address our facilities needs.”