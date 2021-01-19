Idaho Falls School District 91 community members can send in their thoughts on the best qualities for the next superintendent.
District 91 opened an online survey to the community on Tuesday morning and will be taking submissions through the end of Jan. 25. The feedback provided will be included as the school board evaluates the potential replacements for retiring superintendent George Boland. A link to the survey can be found on the district website or at surveymonkey.com/r/K5TKMGB.
Parents, school employees and patrons living in the district can choose up to four professional qualities and four personal qualities they'd like to see in the next superintendent in the survey. There is also a space to submit questions they would like to ask the candidates for the position.
Misty Swanson is advising Idaho Falls on the superintendent search through the Idaho School Boards Association. Swanson said that large districts such as Idaho Falls are looking for candidates with previous experience running a school district but that every school is looking for different traits.
"For a lot of school boards, a candidate might look perfect on paper, but they are looking for the right fit with their staff and the right fit for their community and patrons," Swanson said.
Community members also likely will be given a chance to talk directly to the finalists for the superintendent job near the end of the search process. Blaine County School District held a live forum on Zoom earlier this month for its two final superintendent applicants.