From Aug. 8 to Aug. 11, Idaho Falls School District 91 is opening registration for the first year of its full-day kindergarten program.
"The district and teachers are super excited for this opportunity," Kelly Coughenour, assistant superintendent of elementary education said. "This chance to offer our kindergarteners with more time for learning, communicating, familiarizing, it's going to be a great change."
Registration will be available at all elementary schools in the district during normal operating hours.
This new all-day program will move the kindergarten students from a 2-hour and 40-minute school day up to the same six-hour schedule that other grade-level students follow.
"That 2-hour and 40-minuteschool day was hard," Coughenour said. "The students would get here, they'd take off their boots, take off their coats, and by the time everyone got seated, it felt like it was time to put them back in their coats and boots and send them home. This longer school day is going to offer so much better of a chance for them to learn and grow."
Coughenour shared a list of things parents and guardians should bring with them to register their child:
• Certified birth certificate or other reliable proof i.e. passport or visa
• Immunization records or signed exemption form
• Proof of address within the school boundaries
• Proof of guardianship for nonbiological parents or guardians
According to state law, your child must be 5 years oldon or before Sept. 1 to be considered for the kindergarten program.
Though kindergarten enrollment is not required in the state, the district encourages parents to bring their students in for an enriching and new experience in the program.
The classroom demographics also will look quite different this year for kindergarteners and their teachers. Instead of kindergarten teachers having a morning and afternoon session, consisting of more than 50 students per day, teachers will now have a homeroom class of half that, about 25 students per teacher for the entirety of the six-hour school day.
"I am so excited for the change that this will make for our kindergarten teachers," Coughenour said. "They work so hard for their students and the half-day program did not allow for the level of individualization and concentration for each student that they would have hoped for. The teachers can really figure out needs and begin to help the students now that we have a longer school day."
The teachers are eager to welcome the changes.
"Before we had to kind of pick and choose what we had time for, teaching only the things we really had to hit, but now we have all day … it's twice as much time to teach even more or be able to go deeper into things that we couldn't before," said Erin Lemons, kindergarten teacher at Longfellow Elementary School.
"I am so excited to have more time with the kids," Lemons said. "They are amazing, and it's more time for them to grow and more time to do fun learning activities that we didn't have time for before."
For information about registration or the new full-day program, contact a local elementary school or the district office.