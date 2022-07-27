From Aug. 8 to Aug. 11, Idaho Falls School District 91 is opening registration for the first year of its full-day kindergarten program. 

"The district and teachers are super excited for this opportunity," Kelly Coughenour, assistant superintendent of elementary education said. "This chance to offer our kindergarteners with more time for learning, communicating, familiarizing, it's going to be a great change."

