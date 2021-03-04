Idaho Falls School District 91 has narrowed its list of potential superintendent candidates to five and scheduled a series of remote and in-person interviews through the rest of March to decide who will succeed retiring Superintendent George Boland.
The board of trustees will hold virtual interviews with the semifinalists beginning at 4 p.m. on March 10 and 11. After narrowing down that list, finalists will be asked to travel into the district for in-person interviews with the board and community on March 29. A final decision is expected to happen that night or early on March 30.
Board members voted on the narrower list of names during a Wednesday meeting. The semifinalists include one internal candidate from Idaho Falls, one coming from another district in Idaho, and three out-of-state superintendents. They are:
— Kelly Coughenour, assistant superintendent of elementary education in District 91. Trustee Elizabeth Cogliati said Coughenour "brings a lot of institutional knowledge and experience" about the district to the position.
— Silvia McNeely, superintendent for Wanette Public Schools in Wanette, Oklahoma. Trustee Paul Haacke nominated McNeely, saying she "has a track record of turning schools around" and working well with multiple groups of stakeholders. Wanette has a population of about 350 and two schools in the district, according to its website.
— Mathew Neal, superintendent of American Creativity Academy in Kuwait. Neal has been working remotely from Colorado during this school year, providing what trustee Larry Wilson called "vast experience in a very unique situation." According to its website, the school has more than 3,500 students and 350 staff members on two separate campuses.
— Eric Pingrey, superintendent of Walker-Hackensack-Akeley Independent School District in Walker, Minnesota. "I think we heard a lot of good information about the relationships he built in his community," trustee Hilary Radcliffe said. The district has more than 740 students in grades pre-K-12, according to its website.
— James Shenk, superintendent of Cassia County School District 151. Trustee Wilson said the reference calls showed the "level of respect he has from those colleagues he has currently and has worked with in the past." The Cassia district includes 18 schools and an enrollment of roughly 5,400 students.
Idaho Falls' patrons will be able to meet and ask questions of the superintendent finalists during events March 29. The district will hold both a casual in-person meet and greet, likely in a high school gym or auditorium, and a public Zoom interview moderated by the Idaho School Boards Association.
The District 91 school board voted to approve travel reimbursements for the superintendent finalists, covering mileage for in-state candidates and up to $1,200 in travel costs for out-of-state candidates.
Idaho Falls School District has an enrollment of roughly 10,000 students and the superintendent salary will be at least $140,000 per year, at the top end of administrator salaries across the state.