Idaho Falls School District 91's Board of Trustees has approved putting the largest recorded school bond in Idaho history before voters. The board approved the $250 million bond measure in June and it will be on the Nov. 8 ballot. 

The bond's timing is risky as it comes in an economy with rising inflation, high gas prices and looming fears of a recession. It also comes with unanswered questions regarding the total amount of interest to be paid on the bond or the bond's levy rate per $100,000 of a home's property value. District officials said they won't know those answers until next month when it receives the finalized property assessments and evaluations from the county. Rising interest rates and increased construction costs are also part of the equation.

