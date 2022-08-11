Idaho Falls School District 91's Board of Trustees has approved putting the largest recorded school bond in Idaho history before voters. The board approved the $250 million bond measure in June and it will be on the Nov. 8 ballot.
The bond's timing is risky as it comes in an economy with rising inflation, high gas prices and looming fears of a recession. It also comes with unanswered questions regarding the total amount of interest to be paid on the bond or the bond's levy rate per $100,000 of a home's property value. District officials said they won't know those answers until next month when it receives the finalized property assessments and evaluations from the county. Rising interest rates and increased construction costs are also part of the equation.
But District 91 Superintendent Jim Shank said betting on costs going down in the future is folly.
"Is the timing correct, is it right to go to our community and ask for this amount of money?" Shank said. "My response is multifold … should we wait longer, will it be cheaper, will it be fair to our students to make them wait three or four years longer for hopefully better conditions?
"Part of my experience as an educator is that I have never seen a school cost less to build over time … the evidence would show with our last two failed bonds that the prices have not gone down, they have just gone up.
"I would ask our community to reflect upon when the community chose to build Taylorview (Middle School), Sunnyside (Elementary School) and Fox Hollow (Elementary School) … what type of economy were we in then?" Shank asked. "If my memory serves me, we were not necessarily in a robust economy at that time. When they passed the bond in 2012, the few years before that we were struggling economically. The question then becomes what do our students deserve?"
In 1990, voters approved a $14.8 million bond to build Fox Hollow, Sunnyside and Taylorview while the country was in a recession. In today's dollars, the same projects would have cost more than $34 million, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics' inflation calculator.
Hillary Radcliffe, District 91's board vice chairwoman, said she agreed with Shank's take on the bond's timing.
"We have built schools in recessions, we have passed bonds in recessions … the needs don't go away," Radcliffe said. "The price tag isn't going to go down. At some point we are going to have to move this forward. Hopefully, we can be stewards of the taxpayers’ money … but the priority is that we need to provide facilities for our students to learn."
Though the district has previously passed bonds during times of economic downturn, it has struggled to pass bonds in recent years, with its last approved bond being in 2012. That $53 million bond was used to rebuild Dora Erickson, Ethel Boyes, Edgemont and Longfellow elementary schools as well as for science upgrades and classroom additions at secondary schools, remodeling Theresa Bunker Elementary School, and lighting and technology upgrades throughout district facilities.
It's been a decade since those projects were authorized by voters. And, after failed bond elections in 2017 and 2018, District 91 officials have a laundry list of unfinished projects and crumbling schools, according to Radcliffe.
"We have got classrooms where we have two plugs … we are blowing fuses," Radcliffe said. "Idaho Falls High School was built over 70 years ago, it wasn't built for the students of today. Our schools have security issues, educational issues, classrooms are too small, class sizes are large, fire safety issues …"
"The fact of the matter is this is the price tag to do a new high school, remodel Skyline and build two new grade schools," Radcliffe said. "It's what the district needs at a minimum. This is the base to keep us functional and keep us moving forward … we need to address the needs and the price is what the price is."
District officials fear that if this bond effort fails, they won't be prepared for future changes in student population and will have to continue to come back and ask for bonds from the community.
"With this bond we are really trying to be encompassing," Radcliffe said. "We don't want to ask for bonds every two years because the schools weren't big enough or we weren't ready for the projected growth."
The predicted costs will be $26,985,856 per new elementary school, with a Northside and Southside elementary school in the districts' plans, $118,848,248 for a new Idaho Falls High School and $71,468,112 for the remodel of Skyline High School, according to the district.
District officials feel that the state of its buildings is affecting their students' education and futures and that they cannot continue to let this happen.
"We have had another generation of kids go through our district, and will have another graduation class go through … with a different experience than we would have wanted to give them," Shank said. "Through time, as we've wanted more modern, more convenient, more safe facilities, we've let another generation pass by. When you have two failed bonds in the past, the students are forced to experience the same."
Idaho Falls High School's students and staff continue to live with the repercussions of those past failed bonds.
"If either of those bonds would have passed we would probably either be in or moving in to a new building," Principal Chris Powell said. "The 1,400 students we will have this year would feel like it fit instead of overflowing."
Public schools represent the second‐largest investment in public infrastructure across all national, state and local governments and, in Idaho, these costs fall solely on local communities. Because these costs fall on residents, Idaho made it law that construction bonds cannot pass without a supermajority vote or 66.67%.
The district's bond measures in 2017 and 2018 garnered overwhelming support with each receiving more than 58% approval, but both were nearly 10% short of a supermajority and neither of those were asking for even half as much as this proposed measure.
"This has been a challenge but it's what our Legislature has given us: that we have to pass a supermajority bond," Radcliffe said. "Whether it's fair or right … right now it's what we have to deal with. We have to figure out how to rally the community and get them to understand why it's so important and that is hard because they have to pay for it out of their taxes."
According to research done by the district, Idaho has the lowest per-student spending on building maintenance of any state, though the state is one of the fastest growing in the country.
While the district doesn't yet know the tax burden this bond will have on local residents or businesses, it does have estimates but officials are reluctant to share them until exact numbers are released, Radcliffe said, but she emphasized that keeping the tax burden in check is a top priority.
The major increase in the bond request from $99.5 million in 2018 to $250 million in 2022 is two additional schools, the Southside and Northside elementary schools, inflationary costs, and increased bond rates, which Shank said are all factors that are out of the district's control.
"It's shocking, $250 million is a lot," he said. "I don't get to decide how much it costs to pour concrete, put up a wall or put in a roof. We try to do good research; this is what we would like to do and this is how much it costs."
"In some ways, it's unfortunate that we could not have gotten some of these things done before because we could have done it in a less expensive environment but the needs still are there."
District 91 officials plan to increase interaction with the community to explain the needs they feel the district has. Through open houses, tours, talking with community groups, being present at games, choir concerts and plays, district officials hope their efforts will lead to success in the polls.
"We have to have school for our kids," Radcliffe said. "We have to be able to educate them appropriately and in buildings that meet their needs. We are not meeting the needs. We are not asking for the moon and the stars here, we are asking for the facilities that meet the needs to educate our kids and the price tag won't go down."