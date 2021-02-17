The decision for the next superintendent of Idaho Falls School District 91 may hinge on how potential hires can work with the community to repair recent divisions.
Longtime District 91 leader George Boland is retiring at the end of the school year. As part of the search for his successor, the district sent out a survey in January about the qualities patrons want to see in the next superintendent. The survey was completed in January by more than 1,000 residents of the school district, including 666 people who identified as parents and 300 employees.
The written survey responses, obtained by the Post Register through a public record request, show that residents feel increasingly split over issues in District 91 and see addressing that as a top priority for the next superintendent.
In a question about the most important professional qualities for a superintendent, the two most popular choices were “fosters positive community relationships” and “positive experiences dealing with conflict and problem management.”
The more detailed responses came at the end of the survey, when the district offered patrons the chance to share questions they would want to ask the superintendent candidates.
“How would you respond if you felt like 50% of the district wanted one thing and 50% wanted the complete opposite? Or maybe if the district was split about evenly in thirds?” one patron submitted as a question to the superintendent candidates.
“Right now there is a lot of animosity amongst parents and school staff on decisions that have been made during the pandemic,” another wrote. “There are parent groups that are trying to remove board members and want to see change. How are you going to come in and refocus the community after such a tumultuous year?”
Boland said Wednesday that school operation in the time of COVID-19 was the most divisive issue he’d seen in his time as a teacher or district leader. He said it was unfortunate that schools had “become a battleground of those debates” but expected things to calm down before the next school year as immunizations help to reduce new cases.
In general, though, Boland agreed that the next superintendent should be able to work with diverse groups within the district in order to keep making progress.
“Not everyone is going to be happy with the decisions that are made. So being able to facilitate civil discourse among the community, and even among the school board, is going to be a major asset,” Boland said.
The pandemic wasn’t the only division cited by residents of the district in their questions. Several responses pointed to the multiple failed attempts to pass a bond that would repair old schools in the district or construct new ones.
The survey responses represented both sides of the question about bonds, with some patrons asking the superintendent to be financially responsible to local taxpayers and others pressing the need to improve the high schools.
“We have real facility issues. How are you going to rally a growing community and problem to get bonds passed to address these problems that have been pushed down the road,” one respondent wrote in the survey.
High school bond efforts received a majority of support from local voters in 2017 and 2018, but fell short of the two-thirds supermajority needed. Another proposed bond was dropped by the board of trustees in March, during the early economic downturn caused by the coronavirus.
Other issues brought up in multiple survey responses included policies for special needs programs, plans to attract and retain high-quality teachers, hands-on experience in the classroom and long-term improvement plans.
On Friday, Idaho Falls’ school board announced the seven candidates for the superintendent job who were moving into the next phase. Trustees are conducting reference calls and will meet March 4 to continue narrowing down the list.