Idaho Falls School District 91 will be closing Ravsten Stadium for about a six-month track and field renovation project at the end of March.
“Ravsten Stadium is a treasured Idaho Falls landmark filled with special memories for generations of D91 students, families and community members, and we are excited to begin this project to upgrade the track and field,” said District 91 Superintendent Jim Shank in a Thursday news release. “These improvements will make Ravsten Stadium THE place to play high school sports for generations to come.”
Both Idaho Falls High School and Skyline High School play home games at Ravsten, the site of the rivalry game between the two schools — the Emotion Bowl. The Tiger-Grizz Invitational, one of the region’s largest track meets, also takes place at the stadium.
The district is rescheduling all track and field events at other venues while work is being done at the stadium, said Margaret Wimborne, the district's director of Communications and Community Engagement. She said there is not one specific location the events will be relocated to and those locations will vary depending on what is most feasible for each event. The track and field facilities at Ravsten will close to community use on March 31.
Work begins at Ravsten Stadium the week of March 28 after spring break, the release said. The $2.3 million project will include installing turf on the playing field, putting in a new drainage system and redesigning the “D” zones to include field events like pole vault, triple jump, long jump, discus and shot put. The new turf also will allow other sports including soccer and lacrosse to be played safely at Ravsten, the release said.
“These improvements will bring our stadium up to par with fields in surrounding districts and they will make Ravsten one of the top facilities for high school sports in southeast Idaho,” Idaho Falls High School Athletic Director Pat Lloyd said in the release.
The project is expected to finish in early September. The track and field facilities will be closed to the public while work is underway, but community members will have access to the stadium and stadium stairs. District 91 is using a combination of general reserve funds and School Plant Facilities Fund dollars for the renovation, the release said.
“People come from all over to watch games at Ravsten Stadium. It’s a special place, but these improvements will make it even better, and make it a place that not only Grizz Nation, but the whole community, can be really proud of,” Skyline Principal Josh Newell said in the release.