Idaho Falls School District 91 announced Friday that it will hold a special board meeting Monday to discuss ending the district's mask requirements and potentially updating other COVID-19 policies.
The announcement comes one day after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention eased mask-wearing guidance for fully vaccinated people. The current federal advice allows the vaccinated population to go without masks in almost every setting, unless they are still required at the local level or by individual businesses.
The board of trustees is set to discuss both the district's general operations plan related to the coronavirus and the mask requirement for students during the special meeting. If the trustees reach an agreement, they could potentially vote on setting a timeline to "sunset" the current approach.
The special board meeting will be held at the district office at 12 p.m. In-person attendance will be limited by the space available, but the meeting will be livestreamed on the District 91 website.
Idaho Falls has faced pressure from some patrons to drop the mask requirement, following the recent decline of COVID-19 cases throughout Bonneville County and within the school district. A small but vocal group attended the district's board meeting Wednesday and pushed for the district to immediately end the mandate.
School districts across Idaho have been holding similar meetings about how they handle the coronavirus during the final weeks of the 2020-2021 school year. Teton School District's board of trustees voted to end its mask mandate earlier this week, while West Ada School District chose to keep the requirement when students are indoors.