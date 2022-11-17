Idaho Falls School District 91 volunteers have packed more than 500 bags of food and delivered them to schools across the district Thursday in preparation for the nine-day Thanksgiving break.

The bags are part of the “Ready, Set, Go” program created by Director Katie Francis in an effort to ensure students were getting the nutrition and support they needed once they have left school and arrived home.


Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.