Idaho Falls School District 91 volunteers have packed more than 500 bags of food and delivered them to schools across the district Thursday in preparation for the nine-day Thanksgiving break.
The bags are part of the “Ready, Set, Go” program created by Director Katie Francis in an effort to ensure students were getting the nutrition and support they needed once they have left school and arrived home.
“Nine days is a really long time to go without food and we have students that rely on the food we send home to them,” Francis said. “Students come in and they get free breakfast and lunch at school and that is not always the case when they are at home. Parents are working, they don’t always get the chance to be off while their kids are out of school and can’t always afford food or be home to cook for their children. We want to make sure our students stay fed.”
Francis began the program when she worked at Hawthorne Elementary School where she noticed the problem and began addressing it her school. She then secured extra funding and extended the program to A.H. Bush Elementary School. When Francis moved into a districtwide position, she realized the problem ran deeper than just a few schools. She began implementing the program for students kindergarten through 12th grade, sending food home with students in need for the weekend as well as extended holiday breaks.
The Ready, Set, Go program has been delivering food for four years and has fed thousands of students in the process.
While the program usually prepares 250 bags of food for students to take home on normal weekends, Francis saw the need to up the amount for holiday breaks.
District 91 students using the program will find three times the normal amount of food in their bags over the break and will receive an extra bag with ingredients for peanut butter and jelly sandwiches.
Other foods within the bags include macaroni and cheese, granola bars, fruit snacks, applesauce and more.
The money used to purchase the food for District 91 students is donated through United Way and the Idaho Falls-based Hall Foundation, a nonprofit that supports local nonprofits and organizations. Combined, the nonprofits donate $45,000 every 14 weeks to assure the food can be distributed continually throughout the year.
Volunteers throughout the district help pack the food at Sunnyside Elementary School and it is then bused to every school in the district where the students can pick up the bags and take them home.
Students in need are identified by school counselors or parents can sign up for the program when flyers are passed to students at the beginning of every school year.
When students return from Thanksgiving break, the program will begin distributing bags with boots, coats, socks, underwear and other winter necessities in addition to the weekly food bags.
“We deeply appreciate the funding we receive for this program,” Francis said. “There would be no way we could help as many students or do any of this without help from United Way and the Hall Foundation.”
