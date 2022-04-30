Editor’s note: The Post Register is not using students’ last names in this article at the request of School District 91 officials.
Idaho Falls School District 91 board trustee Paul Haacke left to go to Ukraine on Wednesday for the second time since the war started to help refugees, but this time, he is representing Idaho Falls students who want to help.
Haacke said he felt compelled to fly to Ukraine to find a way to help refugees despite not having a personal connection to Ukraine. He flew out to Krakow, Poland, near the Ukraine border to help families get through border checkpoints.
“I was watching the news one night and just saw the refugees as they were talking about the number of refugees pouring into Poland and I just had a strong feeling I needed to go and help,” Haacke said. “Thirty-six hours later I was on a plane and flew into to Krakow, Poland.”
While he was in Krakow, Haacke said he worked with a network of organizations and individuals in the area helping families get through border checkpoints to shuttling families to public transit stations and driving another family to western Germany where they found refuge with a foster family.
Haacke said during his trip, he saw another volunteer hand out pictures that children in his hometown had drawn to the Ukrainian children waiting with their families at the border crossings. When Haacke saw how much joy the children expressed upon seeing the pictures, he felt inspired to ask if District 91 students wanted to do a similar project.
“These kids are scared. Most of them don’t even know what’s going on. They just know they’re leaving but they don’t have any suitcases, they don’t have any items from their home, it’s just them,” Haacke said. “So to give them a picture it’s amazing what a picture does. It really lightens up their face and their demeanor.”
More than 100 students from District 91 participated. Many of the drawings contain imagery representing Idaho, the U.S. and Ukraine.
One Teresa Bunker Elementary sixth-grader, Crosby, said he wanted to give Haacke artwork after he saw news coverage of the war in Ukraine and he wanted to do anything he could that might brighten up another child’s day.
Crosby’s picture features two hands during a handshake, with one hand resembling the U.S. flag and the other hand depicting the Ukraine flag. He said he was happy that Idaho could be included in helping the people of Ukraine with Haacke’s efforts.
“I feel like it’s important that people are supportive of Ukraine and trying to help them,” said Sam, a sixth-grade Theresa Bunker student.
Another sixth-grader, Ellie, drew the Ukrainian and American flags crossed together in a field of sunflowers, Ukraine’s national flower.
She also wrote “we stand with you” in Ukrainian.“I hope this helps and I hope this helps make this whole experience a little better, even if it’s for a short period of time,” Ellie said.
Haacke said it was touching to see the students show their support for an optional project and he’s very impressed with the level of thought and care the students put into their artwork.
“It can be a difficult topic to approach. How do you sit in front of any grade, first grade through sixth grade, and explain what’s taking place over there,” Haacke said. “But we have phenomenal teachers that know how to communicate that.”
Haacke also said many refugees are distrustful of those who offer aid at border crossings because of human traffickers that seek to take advantage of people looking for help. The artwork is intended to break the ice and establish trust with families that can wait anywhere from two to 12 hours at border crossings.
He said during his first trip to help, he was reminded quickly he was near a warzone when he heard air raid sirens. The war activity is on the east side of Ukraine, which allows cities in the west part of the country closer to Poland to function even with an occasional missile strike in the area.
“(When you’re there), you’re reminded that the war is on your doorstep but at the same time it’s not there every single day so life continues to move forward,” Haacke said.
During his second trip, he is planning to continue the work he did during his first trip, Haacke said. He keeps in contact with many people he met in the country who are asking him to deliver supplies or help transport family members and friends.
Haacke will be returning to Idaho Falls on May 14. Two of the organizations Haacke has networked with are sandhillrescue.com and www.typeofwood.org, which people can donate to if they’d like to support their efforts.