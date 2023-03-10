Idaho Falls School District 91 patronswill have the chance to go to the polls March 14 to voteon the renewal of the district’s long-standing supplemental levy.
The district's board of trustees is asking that patrons make the supplemental levy vote a priority as more than $6.8 million in annual district funding relies on its renewal.
Despite being up for vote, the district's supplemental levy is not new. District officials said that its schools, students and staff have relied on a supplemental levy for more than 30 years.
District officials said in a news release that "despite today’s rising costs and high inflation, the amount of D91's supplemental levy has not changed since 2003."
The two-year levy has been historically used to fund and support safety and security in the district's schools in the form of "school resource officers, guidance and health counselors, psychologists, school nurses and health technologists," the release said. "It also supports extracurricular activities such as debate, choir, drama, band, orchestra and sports. The bulk of the money, about $5.43 million a year, goes to salaries and benefits for teachers and staff."
District officials said that while the amount of the annual levy can be summed up to exactly what they are asking for, its effects are incalculable and priceless.
“The supplemental levy has played a vital role in Idaho Falls School District 91’s efforts to keep students safe and to provide them with the very best education and opportunities,” Superintendent Jim Shank said in the release. “It is just as important today as it was 30 years ago.”
