thumbnail_image4.jpg

File — Voters are seen at the polling place at the 4-H Education Complex at 1542 E. 73rd S. during the Nov. 8, 2022, election.

 Ileana Hunter / ihunter@postregister.com

Idaho Falls School District 91 patrons will have the chance to go to the polls March 14 to vote on the renewal of the district’s long-standing supplemental levy.

The district's board of trustees is asking that patrons make the supplemental levy vote a priority as more than $6.8 million in annual district funding relies on its renewal.


Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.