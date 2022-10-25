thumbnail_Oct 26 Social Media Family Mental Health Night.png

Idaho Falls School District 91 is hosting a free Mental Health Night Wednesday.

 Courtesy of Christina Fullmer

Idaho Falls School District 91 is offering a free virtual Mental Health Night at 6 p.m. Wednesday through a partnership with ParentGuidance.org, an online service of licensed therapists, providing specialized courses, professional support and a community for parents.

The service is meant to help parents in efforts to support children and get answers to a variety of mental health questions.

