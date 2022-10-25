Idaho Falls School District 91 is offering a free virtual Mental Health Night at 6 p.m. Wednesday through a partnership with ParentGuidance.org, an online service of licensed therapists, providing specialized courses, professional support and a community for parents.
The service is meant to helpparents in efforts to support children and get answers to a variety of mental health questions.
“We started offering our families free services through ParentGuidance.com more than a year ago,” said Margaret Wimborne, District 91’s director of communications and community engagement. “Those services include free online classes, Ask A Therapist, parent coaching and these virtual nights."
According to ParentGuidance.com, 50% of parents worry their child is struggling, but don’t know what to do, 32% of parents feel their child is unhappy and an estimated 10-20% of adolescents globally experience mental health conditions. Officials in District 91 saw a need and are working to address it.
"As we have gathered information from counselors around the district regarding the needs they have seen, one of the things that has stuck out is area support for families in areas such as mental health, social emotional needs, counseling and more,” said Christina Fullmer, District 91's student and family community resource liaison. “We don't want to stigmatize but generally speaking, people see needs in their children and want help."
The Mental Health Night, as well as services offered on the website, address a broad array of mental health questions and concerns, helping parents to feel they have somewhere to go for answers, district officials said. Dr. Kevin Skinner will be present to answer questions parents might have about their children.
"This is not a new need, but a growing need,” Fullmer said. “The needs of our district compared to the resources we have differ and we want to do our best to support our parents and students. Especially after the disruptions that COVID-19 posed, social interactions and fears have grown and we want to address them."
The virtual event is confidential and open to every parent, a place where questions, concerns and signs can be discussed with a licensed therapist.
"We want parents to know that we support them and this is a way to help them help their children and for us to help our students," Fullmer said. “We hope they find answers tonight, connect more with the professionals and understand the website.
"If you have questions about anxiety, depression, grieving, suicidal ideation, tips on watching for signs, then come and ask your questions. This is an opportunity to directly ask and learn more in real time.”
