Idaho Falls School District 91 officials have planned four open houses in October in various locations across the district in order to inform the public of current school conditions and needs in response to the district’s November bond proposal.
District 91 officials feel that the open houses will allow the community to see the problems within the district’s schools, justifying to the community the need for the $250 million bond.
“District 91 patrons will go to the polls on Tuesday, Nov. 8, to vote on a school bond to pay for new and improved school facilities that would address safety, security and overcrowding,” an Idaho Falls District 91 news release said.
District 91 officials have proposed and run two bond proposals since their last approved bond 10 years ago; one in 2017 and another in 2018. Both of the bond proposals received more than 50% of the vote but did not reach the required supermajority of 66.67% for bond approvals in Idaho.
The first open house will take place from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Oct. 4 in the Idaho Falls Activity Center, 1575 Skyline Drive. The second will be from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Oct. 11 at Idaho Falls High School. The third will be from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Oct. 18 at Skyline High School and the final open house will take place from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Oct. 19 at Sunnyside Elementary School. Sunnyside Elementary students have been bused to different schools within the district due to overcrowding.
District officials selected specific meeting places for the open houses to highlight issues addressed within the bond proposal.
The bond money would be used to build a new Idaho Falls High School on a site on 49th South to replace the current “overcrowded and aged facility.” The funding also would cover extensive renovations to Skyline High School, including the addition of an auditorium, as well as a new elementary school in south Idaho Falls and a larger elementary school that would replace Temple View Elementary School on the north side of the city.
While some residents are concerned with losing the historic Idaho Falls High School building, district officials have confirmed the campus would not be destroyed but would eventually become the permanent home of District 91’s Career Technical Education Center.