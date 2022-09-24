thumbnail_DSC_1906.jpg
Buy Now

Idaho Falls School District 91 Superintendent Jim Shank walks the halls of Idaho Falls High School with the school’s principal, Chris Powell.

 Ileana Hunter / ihunter@postregister.com

Idaho Falls School District 91 officials have planned four open houses in October in various locations across the district in order to inform the public of current school conditions and needs in response to the district’s November bond proposal.

District 91 officials feel that the open houses will allow the community to see the problems within the district’s schools, justifying to the community the need for the $250 million bond.

Recommended for you