Students in Idaho Falls School District 91 will have the chance to have their grades for the last trimester readjusted.
The school board voted Wednesday to give students the option of having letter grades appear on their transcript for some classes instead of a "pass." By the end of the month, the board could set up an appeals process that would allow students to make the change for any class they took during that trimester.
District officials had chosen in April to move to the simplified grading system due to the coronavirus. Superintendent George Boland said the change was intended to keep the pandemic from hurting student's grades, as the pass/fail system would have no effect on their grade point average.
After the change was made, many parents and students reached out to the district with concerns that the simplified grading system would hurt the high-achieving graduates when they were compared with students from school districts that never went to a pass/fail system. Around 250 people had signed a petition on Change.org asking the district to change its approach to grading for the last trimester ahead of the Wednesday night meeting. The district also received more than a dozen public comments via email ahead of the meeting, including one from state Rep. Barbara Ehardt.
Ehardt said that her years of experience as a college basketball coach and work on the House Education Committee had shown her many examples of how students with pass/fail courses on their record struggled to get the same consideration.
"If all things are equal with two student transcripts competing for one spot, and another student has an A in the same class that our student has a 'pass' in, who do you think will get that spot?" Ehardt said.
Requests for some sets of classes will be easy for the district to address. Classes that were dual enrollment on concurrent with local colleges had continued using letter grades during the trimester, as had courses offered by the Idaho Digital Learning Alliance. AP classes could be adjusted based on the results of the national exams that come back in July.
Many other classes, however, had not graded the assignments from the last two months of the school for anything more than completion and participation. The District 91 board will vote at its next meeting on whether to set up up an appeals process for students who want to get a traditional grade applied for those courses.
Boland said those appeals could be based on the student's previous grades in the subject, teacher recommendations and results of the end-of-course assessment.
During the meeting Wednesday, board trustee Paul Haacke cited the difference between District 91's policy and the one in Bonneville Joint School District, which had chosen to translate all 'pass' grades into an A on student transcripts. He worried that discrepancies like that could make it more challenging for students in District 91 to compete for college scholarships.
"We can't get together as a state and have all the school districts be consistent on how to handle this. And even within our own city of Idaho Falls, the two districts cannot get together," Haacke said.
District 93 board members had enacted a pass/fail system this spring but voted to changed their approach in mid-April, partially after hearing from a senior who would narrowly miss the cutoff for an out-of-state scholarship if her GPA did not include grades for recent classes.