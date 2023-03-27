D91 Board of Trustees (copy)
Idaho Falls Schools District 91 Trustee Larry Wilson.

Idaho Falls School District 91's board of trustees unanimously voted, in its regularly scheduled March 16 meeting, to include officials from the Idaho School Boards Association in the now nationwide search for Superintendent Jim Shank's replacement.

Following an executive session that lasted upward of an hour, the trustees commented on the decision to take their search outside of only District 91 candidates.


