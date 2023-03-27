Idaho Falls School District 91's board of trustees unanimously voted, in its regularly scheduled March 16 meeting, to include officials from the Idaho School Boards Association in the now nationwide search for Superintendent Jim Shank's replacement.
Following an executive session that lasted upward of an hour, the trustees commented on the decision to take their search outside of only District 91 candidates.
"I am just speaking for myself … but my thought is that opening it up to ISBA (Idaho School Boards Association) helping us is … that it is such an important decision that we make as a board, and we want a broad pool," TrusteeLarry Wilson said. "I recognize that we have some got some qualified people within the district, and I would certainly hope that they put their hat in the ring, because it is not that we are discounting that we don't have the right person to hire within the district, we very well could, just with the magnitude of the decision, it is important that we are hiring the right person. If that person is within the district, fantastic, but if they are living with-out, then it is my responsibility as a trustee to decide what is right for District 91."
Shank is leaving the districtat the close of the 2022-23 school year, his time as chief educator lasting three years and ending effective June 30. District 91's board of trustees plans to have the new superintendent start the following day, July 1.
Shank directly succeeded longtime Superintendent George Boland, who retired at the end of the 2020-21 school year after spending 29 years with the district, including 15 as superintendent. Shank has accepted a position at the North Beach School District in Ocean Shores, Washington.
The deadline for both internal and external applications will be April 10, with the board hoping to determine semifinalists, do reference checks and select finalists all within the month of April and then conducting interviews and making its final selection in May. The candidate would then start July 1, said District 91's Director of Communications and Community Engagement Margaret Wimborne.
Also during the March 16meeting, the trustees agreed to meet in early April to set expectations for interviews and candidates that they will then use in the interview and decision-making process.
While Wimborne says there is still a lot of work to do before Shank leaves and the new superintendent is chosen, district officials remain positive that everything can be accomplished in the time frame they have set.
According to the board association's website, the Idaho Falls board is prepared to offer a competitive compensation package including comprehensive benefits and a salary range of $135,000–$155,000, depending on experience. Shank was paid $165,850 per year.
The minimum qualifications for the job include familiarity with the implementation and application of the High Reliability Schools Framework, successful experience as an educational leader and administrator, the ability to work effectively with the board, employees, residents of the district and with educators throughout the state, a background in curriculum and research-based educational programs, knowledge of pertinent federal and state laws, strategic planning and budgeting experience, strong communication and public relation skills along with the requirement that the candidate either holds a valid Idaho Administrative credential with Superintendent Endorsement or is eligible for licensure as a superintendent in Idaho.
The candidate must also hold an education specialist or doctorate degree, or have completed a comparable post-master’s sixth-year program at an accredited college or university.
Information on applications can be found on the district's website, ifschools.org/.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.