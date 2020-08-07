Students can begin registering for fall classes in Idaho Falls School District 91 early next week, shortly before the district finalizes plans for the upcoming school year.
The board of trustees will attend a public hearing on the district’s Fall Reopening Plan that will be held from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Compass Academy auditorium. The meeting will be followed by a school board meeting which will include final decisions as to how the district will handle the coronavirus during the upcoming school year.
Both the public hearing and the board meeting will be streamed and recorded by District 91 on YouTube. Patrons can send written comments to the board by 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday or attend the meeting in person, where they will be required to wear masks and respect social distancing in the audience.
Registration for students in District 91 opens on Monday for middle and high school students and on Tuesday for elementary students. All schools are offering online documents for families to fill out but will also allow students to register in person at each school during the enrollment window.
The current plan in District 91 has three tiers for classroom organization, depending on the prevalence of COVID-19 in Bonneville County and the district. In the green “new normal” approach, all classes will be held in person with adjustments made to allow for social distancing and keep students in smaller cohorts. Students are encouraged to wear masks and staff members working closely with students are encouraged to wear face shields, though neither is currently required.
More restricted is the yellow “hybrid” approach, where students attend school on either Monday-Wednesday or Tuesday-Thursday, with online lessons the other two days and teacher development or student interventions held on Fridays. Moving to this approach could be done district-wide or at the individual school level, based on unspecified “guidance from health officials.” The district could also enforce a third phase, coded red, to move all lessons online in the event of a more serious outbreak.
An all-online school option for students, D91 Virtual Academy, has been in the works by the district throughout the summer but details about how the online school will operate have not yet been made public.