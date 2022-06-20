The Idaho Falls School District 91 board of trustees met June 15 and voted to pay the school district's current bond off early.
"The board, last night, took action so that we will be paying that bond off early," Margaret Wimborne, director of communications said Thursday. "We will actually be paying those off nine years early which will save our patrons, I think, $7.5 million."
The trustees announced the plan to the public on June 17 and the district will have the bond paid off in full by 2023, according to a district news release.
The board is setting aside $5.65 million from the district’s payment and redemption fund to fully pay off the bond, which was set to mature in 2032.
"That is great news for our patrons and it is something we are taking care of before the board looks at the long-term facility needs" of the district, Wimborne said.
“This is an incredible accomplishment and it is really, really good news for our parents and patrons,” said Superintendent Jim Shank in the release.
Patrons originally approved the $53 million bond in 2012. The funds were used to construct four new elementary schools: Dora Erickson, Ethel Boyes, Edgemont and Longfellow; renovate Emerson Alternative High School; update Clair E. Gale Junior High to Compass Academy; provide new science labs to Skyline High School as well as make minor improvements to Idaho Falls High School.
“As board members, we take very seriously our role as stewards of taxpayer money. We work hard to manage our debts and obligations, and we are thrilled to be able to pay off this bond early, resulting in millions and millions of dollars in savings for our patrons and taxpayers,” said Board Chairwoman Lara Hill in the release.
Paying these bonds off early will eliminate the district's existing debt accumulated from the bond while also minimizing the effects on taxpayers of future bonds. The district was encouraged by patrons as well as the trustee members, to pay off its existing debt before proposing bonds for other long-term facility needs.
"Our board has spent the last six months looking at our long-term facility needs and gathering input from the community," Wimborne said. "After reviewing thousands of responses from parents, patrons and staff, the plan’s final recommendations include: Building a new high school to replace Idaho Falls High School, extensive renovations to Skyline High School, build a new elementary school south of town and replace Temple View with a new elementary school north of town."
The board is expected to announce next steps on its plan this summer, which likely will include a bond resolution, Wimborne said.
“Idaho Falls is growing. We need to ensure the facilities in Idaho Falls School District 91 keep pace with that growth so we can continue to provide students with the education and opportunities they need to be successful after high school,” Shank said in the release.