With a month to go before the ceremonies begin, high schools in Bonneville Joint School District 93 are finalizing their plans for what graduation will look like this year.
District 93 officials have left the decisions about what will happen with the ceremonies to the individual high schools. The principals from Bonneville, Hillcrest and Thunder Ridge high schools all plan to have events at the end of May that include pre-recorded videos and an audience in cars, whether that happens at a drive-in movie theater or in front of a giant screen rented by the school.
Bonneville High School Principal Levi Owen said the talks about what graduation will look like this year began almost as soon as the district initiated its soft closure. He talked to members of the admin team at his school and the student council, who favored using a drive-in movie theater for the ceremony.
"This plan has been driven by the kids for the most part. They chose from the options within the parameters we were given by the governor and health district," Owen said.
The initial location chosen for the Bonneville ceremony was the Teton Vu Drive-In theater in Rexburg. Brenden Andrews, who manages the Teton Vu and the Paramount 5 movie theater, said he had been approached about graduation ceremonies by high schools in District 93 and Ririe School District, as well by private groups of parents. At least three groups have already booked weekday times for their events.
Andrews said the theater has been rented out for private celebrations or screenings in previous years but that graduations would be a new experience. Social distancing standards limit the capacity of the theater to 200 cars, just over half of its normal attendance.
"They are able to social distance from others they are not quarantining with, they still get a sense of unity within their class. We also have the options to put together programs on the computer that they can display on the screen during the event," Andrews said.
Bonneville High School officials have not yet decide whether to hold graduation at Teton Vu or the Motor Vu Drive-In in town, where Idaho Falls School District 91 announced Wednesday that is plans to hold its graduations. Owen said that current date for graduation is already booked at the Motor Vu but that the student council is in favor of changing the date to keep the ceremony in town.
The base package for a graduation rental at Teton Vu will be $300 with additional fees for schools to bring in sound systems other than the FM radio broadcast or to add a movie screening to the end of the ceremony.
Thunder Ridge High School has the first graduation ceremony scheduled in the district this year on May 26. Principal Douglas McLaren expects to keep the school's graduation on that date, with the school tentatively leaning toward renting a screen, projector and FM transponder that would be set up in the parking lot outside the school.
"A drive-in offers many features that would be great for this but our kids want to have it at the building if at all possible. They have a lot of good memories form the years it's been around and we're excited to support that as best we can," McLaren said.
To enforce some social distancing, the parking lot at the school would be divided into a grid and families would be limited to one car per student. McLaren hoped to have a parade through the nearby neighborhoods before graduation to allow more people to celebrate the graduates
The drive-in graduations in District 93 would still feature the same speeches and events that were already planned, but as pre-recorded videos instead of a live performance. The biggest change will come from the diplomas, which will likely be handed out to students in their cars as they leave instead of having them walk across a stage.
"In lieu of that, we'll put together a slideshow of pictures from the seniors that they feel represent themselves, hopefully of them in their cap and gown," Owen said.
McLaren said that Hillcrest was still debating the two options but thought the school officials were leaning toward holding an event on campus. Bonneville Online High School and Technical Careers High School, which hold a joint graduation, were among the schools that had previously reached out to Teton Vu.