Bonneville Joint School District 93 has called a special meeting Wednesday night for the board of trustees to update the plans for the upcoming school year.
The public meeting will be held at the Hillcrest High School auditorium beginning at 7 p.m. Superintendent Scott Woolstenhulme will present parent and teacher feedback the district has received over the weeks since the district approved its fall plan earlier this month. There will also be an extended time for public comment during the meeting before the board votes on changes to the fall reentry plan.
The current version of the district's reentry plan, which can be read on the district website, has a four-stage approach to classes. The district at large and individual schools will move between combinations of in-person and online lessons, depending on the risk level that Eastern Idaho Public Health sees in Bonneville County and potential outbreaks at schools.
If the county keeps its "moderate risk" status when classes start Aug. 31, students will be physically in school two days a week. Mondays will be set aside for teacher preparation and work with individual students, while the kids will come to school on either Tuesday-Wednesday and Thursday-Friday, while doing work and projects at home the other two days.
District 93's school board will also have a work session at 5 p.m. Wednesday afternoon to complete its superintendent evaluation.