Bonneville Joint School District 93 held a job fair Tuesday to find applicants for some of the district's behind-the-scenes positions heading into the school year.
The two-hour hiring event was held in the Hillcrest High School cafeteria. Tables were set up throughout the room to interview for jobs with the special education, custodial, transportation and food service departments. Applicants sat in chairs on one side of the gym waiting for times to open, and the tables were cleaned by sanitizer wipes in between interviews.
The June hiring event is the smallest of the three job fairs held by District 93 each year, with the ones in February and August hiring for all departments in the district. Human services worker and job event organizer Nancy Peterson said the June fair was normally reserved for the departments that were always tougher to hire for.
"We're doing well on teachers— I think we maybe have one open position right now. It's a lot of these other departments that have more openings," Peterson said.
The majority of applicants at the job fair Tuesday morning were there for the special education positions. Jessica Bradshaw, the hiring representative for the custodial department, said the district was completely lacking a pool of substitute workers at the moment. She said the need for subs was not unusual this year, as they would need to be on call on most days during the school year but faced unpredictable schedules.
Director of Transportation Michael Graham was at the fair looking to hire seven bus drivers, twice as many as he usually had to recruit during the summer. Graham said the rise in open positions was not related to the coronavirus but that the pandemic was making it tougher for school districts across the country to hire drivers.
"I think it's going to be a little more difficult to find people willing to be possibly exposed to 50 or 60 kids at a time on a bus right now," Graham said.
Graham thought that getting one or two strong candidates from the event Tuesday would make it worthwhile for him. New bus drivers will go through a two-week training course to receive their CDL license if they are hired by the district.