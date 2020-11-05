Bonneville Joint School District 93 has modified its coronavirus plan to set clear internal benchmarks for when students would stop attending in-person classes four days a week.
Changes approved during the Wednesday night school board meeting would give each school an additional remote day during the week on Tuesday, Wednesday or Thursday during Phase 3 of the district's plan. Each school would be assigned a different day for remote learning depending on where it is physically located.
Bonneville schools have remained in Phase 2 of the district plan for the school year so far and the updated plan will not immediately change that. Phase 3 will be triggered after bus routes have been canceled for multiple days, more than 10% of teachers or other critical staff members are absent or at least three schools are unable to find substitutes.
"If we're in a spot where we simply can't get substitutes into our classrooms, or we won't be able to transport all our students for a period of time, then this would be a phase we have to implement," Superintendent Scott Woolstenhulme said.
The net result would be only having two-thirds of students attending in person during the middle of the week in order to give hard-hit areas of the district staff more room to adjust and reduce the virus' impact during the phase.
Phase 3 was originally set to trigger an alternating day schedule when the county was ordered to socially distance more strictly by Eastern Idaho Public Health. After the public health board rewrote the plan to eliminate the cap on gatherings, district officials wanted to keep something in place that would fall between the current approach and fully remote lessons.
Woolstenhulme said the district is not currently planning to apply for waivers from Gov. Brad Little's statewide restriction on crowds of more than 50 people at events such as high school sports.
"I'm afraid that if we just ask for an exemption and try to go on as if everything is normal, we're not doing our part to help the crisis," Woolstenhulme said.
The district saw a peak in coronavirus cases in mid-October, largely driven by rising cases for middle and high school students. While the overall case numbers have slowed down since then, the district hit a new peak for quarantines earlier this week as more than 300 students and staff were held out.
Student cases did not contribute to the changes in the coronavirus plan as much as staff outbreaks have. Woolstenhulme pointed to the difficulties in staffing classes when teachers were isolating at home and the impact in early October when a rise in cases among bus drivers led the district to temporarily canceling some routes.
The board approved the revisions to the plan while expressing frustration with other aspects of the approach. Trustees Scott Lynch and Amy Landers shared concerns over the impact moving online for any period of time could have, with Lynch pushing Woolstenhulme to further loosen the requirement for students with a possible exposure at school to quarantine.
"It frustrates me as a board member because I feel like we're failing those kids," Lynch said. "We have 300-plus kids that have to quarantine. Of those, maybe one or two will show signs or symptoms and the rest can't come to school, start failing classes."
Wyoming allows students to avoid quarantining if they were wearing a face mask during the possible exposure at school. Idaho's state and regional health officials have not approved a similar approach, and Woolstenhulme said they would wait for a larger policy change before taking that step.
In other business, the board of trustees approved the hiring of Craig Miller as the first principal for the upcoming Black Canyon Middle School. Miller is currently the assistant principal at Thunder Ridge High School but has worked at four secondary schools within the district, including a stint as principal of Technical Careers High School. Last November he was named Idaho's Assistant Principal of the Year in recognition of his years of work in the district.
Miller said he would begin working on hiring an assistant principal for the new middle school later this year and begin looking for teachers in January. He said there should be a high interest from teachers within the district and from other schools to help launch a new building.
"I'd want to create a culture of fearlessness, where students aren't afraid to try new things and push themselves and be okay to fail in that process," Miller said.
District 93's construction update website said that Black Canyon was more than 60% completed as of the end of September, keeping it on track to open for the 2021-2022 school year. Landscaping work, exterior siding and installation of plumbing and kitchen supplies was set to be completed next.