Bonneville Joint School District 93 will be providing free meals to all students through much of the rest of 2020.
The meals will come as an extension of the U.S. Department of Agriculture's National School Lunch Program which was enacted to assist families still being affected by the novel coronavirus. The coverage for free meals will last through the end of the year, or until federal funding runs out.
Heather Plain, District 93's director of child nutrition, said the district had seen high demand for the provided meals when schools closed in the spring, but the program tapered off when businesses started to reopen.
"A lot of families are still unemployed or underemployed, but the bills they had to pay didn't stop. This is just an opportunity for us to help parents maneuver during the next few months," Plain said.
Plain has been in contact with other districts about their meal plans through Snake River Co-op, a nonprofit group of school nutritionists that organizes food procurement for districts and public charter schools in eastern Idaho.
Co-op coordinator and child nutritionist for Jefferson School District 251 Debbie Timm said she was presenting a free meal plan to the school board Wednesday night and believed that several other districts had similar offers in the works.
Families interested in getting the free meals from District 93 will need to fill out a Free and Reduced application to be covered by the program the over the next three months.