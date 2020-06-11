Things are a lot more spread out for the students who have come back to Summit Hills Elementary School.
Five students were out at the playground Wednesday morning, watched over by a teacher and several aides. Others were split into even smaller classes, depending on their health concerns and the requirements of their individualized education program.
Room sizes are capped at 10 people at once between the students, teachers and aides. Communal baskets for supplies such as colored pencils and glue sticks have been replaced by plastic bags of materials for each student to keep.
"It gets too crowded. It's a lot quieter now," said one fourth-grade girl who was one of two students going over math lessons in her class at Summit Hills.
The school is hosting summer classes for 26 of the roughly 100 special education students taking part in the extended school year classes across Bonneville Joint School District 93 this summer. Another 127 students are enrolled in similarly-sized summer classes across the district through the Title I program.
Julian Duffey and Rex Miller, the district's directors of federal programs, had worked with the district departments of transportation, food, special education and custodial services to create a coronavirus-conscious plan to hold summer school classes this year. It was approved by the school board in early May and classes began in 10 locations across the district on June 4.
"It would be easier to say, 'Let's not try to do anything this summer.' But I felt pretty strongly that we should reach out to our most vulnerable populations," Duffey said.
Special education students who needed the extended school year attended classes at two elementary schools, two middle schools and two high schools in District 93 for the last week. The students who qualified for the classes through their Individualized Education Program are working on what Duffey called "emerging skills." Those are lessons that students have the highest risk of regressing in over the summer if they don't continue to work on them.
The federally funded Title I courses for young students falling behind in reading and math lessons are more concentrated, with courses located at three elementary schools. This year's classes offer many of the same lessons that are normally offered during the summer.
The logistics of creating safe classrooms for a couple hundred students during this short run of classes also shows the challenges that will come when more than 14,000 students are set to potentially return in August. In previous summers, the teaching duties would be split between around 10 district employees and student teachers coming down from Brigham Young University-Idaho.
But with in-person college classes and placements also getting canceled this spring, many of those students returned to their hometowns and were not available this year. The district hired 24 teachers for Title I classes this year and more than a dozen others for the special education classes to make up for the lack of student aides.
"There's no way we could spread out like this in the fall. There are not enough teachers to hire and not enough money to pay for it all," Miller said.
There was also an increase in the number of custodians working over the summer because of how many schools are being used and double the typical number of bus drivers to provide some social distancing while the kids are en route.
The lunch tables have been taken down and replaced with desks spread out in the cafeteria, one dedicated to each student. The line by the windows has marks on the floor to show students how far apart to stand, which cafeteria manager Kylie Buck said worked fairly well for the older elementary students.
"They're all so excited to be here with their friends and teachers, and we're excited to help them," Buck said.
In addition to the students and staff in the building, Summit Hills is also part of the summer meal program in District 93 and the cafeteria workers prepare hundreds of additional bagged meals every day.
The Idaho State Department of Education is providing funding for summer school programs in 45 school districts this year, with an estimated enrollment of 9,639 students. Department of Education spokeswoman Kris Rodine said many of those programs may offer a mix of in-person and online lessons, but the department did not have a breakdown of how those programs are being held.
Idaho Falls School District 91 is hosting online summer school classes until the beginning of July, when traditional summer classes will begin at Compass Academy. Madison School District will offer a similar program at Central Alternative High School beginning July 20.