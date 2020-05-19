Hundreds of students could return to schools in Bonneville Joint School District beginning June 3.
District 93 is rolling out a plan to hold opt-in summer school classes for up to 300 students who are at-risk or have special education needs throughout the month. The approach was approved by the board of trustees last week after receiving multiple rounds of feedback and approval from Eastern Idaho Public Health.
"We thought this was the way to come up with a larger plan. We could have a small level of what we might have to do in August and see what the issues may be," District 93 Director of Curriculum Jason Lords said.
Rex Miller and Julian Duffey, the directors of federal programs and special education for District 93, said discussions about summer school had started weeks before coronavirus concerns had closed the school district. Around the time the Rebound Idaho stages were announced and groups of 10 or more were potentially allowed in June, they began reconsidering the idea of offering in-person lessons.
"We usually have five to six weeks to plan out summer school and now we have two and a half. Everything since spring break has been building a space shuttle after it's left the launch pad," Duffey said.
The program will be split between two approaches during the summer. Three elementary schools (Discovery, Hillview and Ucon) will host reading intervention programs for students funded through Title 1. The reading programs are available for students between preschool and third grade who scored in the bottom 15th percent of STAR reading tests or a 3 or less on the Idaho Reading Indicator.
More than 100 other special education students who have an extended school year as part of their education plans could also take part in summer school. Those students would be split between six elementary, middle and high schools in the district based on their ages and health concerns.
The district began reaching out to parents Thursday through case managers and letters to let them know about the plans for the summer. While families also have the option to choose online platforms like Lexia for summer lessons, Miller said the district has already heard from more than 40 families who were ready to do the Title 1 reading classes and several others excited about the extended school year.
"I have a strong sense that these families want to participate in classes as 'normally' as possible, so they are ready to do this during the summer," Miller said.
All classes for the summer school program will be capped at 10 people, including teachers and student aides. Teachers and staff will wear masks when they work closely with students, and materials like crayons and scissors will be assigned to each student instead of shared across the class. Potential teachers have to apply to work during the summer, although some who have taught the programs in the past are being actively encouraged to come back.
The dozens of staff members who will be in the classes won't be the only ones working during the summer. All the elementary school locations will have cafeteria workers making lunches the students will eat in staggered shifts. Twice as many bus drivers will be needed as well, so students can sit in alternating rows and seats as they go to and from school.
If any students or faculty catch the virus while summer school is going, that location will be closed down but the larger program will likely continue. There are also concerns about how well young students will be able to follow social distancing recommendations, even as their teachers and the design of classrooms support the idea.
"This is going to be a little easier because there's not as many students in a class or in the hallways, but it's a challenge to tell a second grader they have to stay farther apart than they normally would," Lords said.
Eastern Idaho Public Health epidemiologist Jeremy Corbett said it was the only summer school program that the district had approved as of Tuesday. He and other employees of the regional district had offered the district recommendations multiple times about cleaning, keeping social distancing and the plans in case someone was diagnosed with the coronavirus.
"I don't want to say there is zero risk involved, but the strategies (District 93) has outlined should do a very good job of reducing those risks," Corbett said.
Idaho Falls School District 91 is tentatively planning to offer in-person classes for middle and high school students at Compass Academy at the end of June. In the meantime, they'll be offering online lessons through the program Edmentum beginning June 8 and will keep the option for families unwilling to send students to classes.
Miller and Duffey expect the final details about the number of students and staff to come in during the middle of next week.