At a District 93 School Board meeting Wednesday, Superintendent Scott Woolstenhulme discussed the possibility the school board would have to furlough teachers.
The discussion came after two levies failed to pass in the school district during Tuesday's election.
"After last night's levy election, and potentially facing a loss of our supplemental levy and $5.8 million, if we don't find a way to replace that money, 90 percent of our budget is still salaries and benefits, and we're going to have to do something with salaries," Woolstenhulme said.
Woolstenhulme discussed having teachers take furlough days to help with the budget decrease. The superintendent had hoped to formally propose a plan to return students to four days of schooling a week that included collaboration days between teachers and students. The furloughs would mean plans for collaboration days would have to be canceled, Woolstenhulme said, because the furloughs would reduce time with students too much to allow them.
Woolstenhulme said there would be another opportunity to run a levy for the school in May to prevent the furloughs.
The board decided to put off a vote on the proposed schedule, however, after Woolstenhulme said the plan could have to change in the upcoming months as the district adjusted to the lack of funding.