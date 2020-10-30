Coronavirus cases have grown quickly in Bonneville Joint School District 93 since mid-October.
A breakdown of school COVID cases the Post Register obtained through a records request shows that 119 new cases of the coronavirus have been confirmed in the district since Oct. 17. Those cases resulted in 634 students and 11 staff members being asked to quarantine between the Oct. 17 and Wednesday.
That case count means the district has doubled its fall total since Oct. 14, when Superintendent Scott Woolstenhulme last gave a presentation to the school board about the virus situation in the district. Woolstenhulme told the board that things were going "remarkably well" with the 105 cases reported up to that point but that the district had started to see some concerning details.
Idaho Falls School District 91 reported 33 cases from students and staff over the last two weeks and 149 total cases of the coronavirus this fall. Idaho Falls had more than 400 students in quarantine at one time during its peak of cases in late September that led to the district moving its high schools to an alternating days approach.
Bonneville had already been forced to make some drastic changes during the first weeks of the school year. Many high school bus routes were suspended for a week due to multiple cases in the transportation department. A same-day positive test for a student in September resulted in Bonneville High School closing for two days.
"Bonneville was kind of our groundbreaker on the COVID front," Woolstenhulme told the board on Oct. 14. "Thunder Ridge came after that and now you see Hillcrest is the one with a huge influx of cases."
Positive cases between Oct. 17 and Wednesday were evenly split between students and staff members with 61 students and 58 district employees reporting a positive test. More than half of the cases from students were at the high school level, largely driven by 16 cases that were reported at Hillcrest High School and 10 that were reported at Thunder Ridge High School during that time.
Rocky Mountain Middle School had the highest number of quarantines during those two weeks, affecting 169 students and four staff members. Principal Kent Sawyer said the school was large enough that things still felt relatively normal. Certain teams of students had been more affected than others, and some quarantined teachers were still able to teach remotely.
"You have a substitute in the classroom to help with management. The teacher can remote call in and teach those lessons from home through a Google Meet," Sawyer said.