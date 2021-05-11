The outcome of next week's levy elections could settle the budget questions hanging over Bonneville Joint School District 93. Or it could add even more uncertainty for next school year.
District 93 is attempting to pass a supplemental levy and a plant facilities levy. If they are passed by voters on Tuesday, the supplemental levy will provide the district $5.8 million each of the next two years. The plant facilities levy is a longer-term investment, providing the district $2.8 million a year for the next 10 years.
Next year's school budget must be completed in June. Superintendent Scott Woolstenhulme said the district is facing significant uncertainties. How much will it get through federal CARES Act funding? Will voters approve its revised levies? Until the district knows, it's hard to forecast how deep next year's cuts will be.
"If this were a normal year, we'd have a clear-cut answer for voters on how we'd cut $8.6 million," Woolstenhulme said.
The three rounds of federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Funds passed over the last year could temporarily help the district avoid major cuts. The first round of federal relief funding has already been used to make up for cuts to the 2020-2021 school year budget. The second and third rounds will provide around $16 million that needs to be spent over the next two years.
Woolstenhulme, and other District 93 officials, have tried to communicate the limits of that aid over the past two months. Some areas the district would cut aren't eligible for federal relief funding. Others could see a stopgap solution for next school year, but may be eliminated further down the line.
"Without that funding from the levies, we will have a lesser quality of schools. There is no way around it," Woolstenhulme said.
If the discussion about levies in District 93 feels familiar, that's because it was on the ballot in March. The levies on the March ballot would have added $1 million per year to both the supplemental and plant facility levy.
More than 58% of the Bonneville residents who turned out in March voted against the levy increase. Halli Stone has been a major opponent of the levies in Bonneville Joint School District for years. Her group, D93 Citizens, played an important role in defeating the levy increase in March.
Stone said her group was not campaigning as hard against the renewal vote as they had against the increase in March. Her group still opposes the levies, which Stone said reflected the school district's lack of interest in helping with the rising property values and tax bills in Bonneville County.
"The district needs to hear loud and clear from taxpayers that they need to straighten up and be responsible with our money," Stone said.
Some positions in the district were explicitly funded by the supplemental levy. In 2017, voters agreed to increase the supplemental levy from $3 million a year to the current $5.8 million amount. One of the district's selling points for the increase was the ability to bring back the art, music and physical education programs that had been cut during the budget crunches a few years before.
District 93 Chief Financial Officer Guy Wangsgard said much of the district's state funding is dedicated to particular uses and can't be repurposed. Teacher furloughs and pay reductions, which had been floated in March as possible cuts to the budget, were limited by Idaho's minimum requirements for certified teaching positions.
That would force the district to cut classified, or non-certified, district staff. Those positions include almost every district employee who isn't a teacher: paraprofessionals, custodians, and office workers in the schools and district headquarters. In 2020, the district budgeted $14.8 million to cover the salaries of its 800 non-certified staff members.
"There is no requirement for a minimum amount to spend on those (classified) employees, and that's an area we would have to look at," Wangsgard said.
An additional high-profile use of classified staff that could be on the chopping block: athletics. District 93 pays about $1 million a year in coaching and transportation for extracurricular sports, and Wangsgard said they wouldn't fall within the essential school functions that the federal relief funding is intended to cover.
Stone was unconvinced that some of those cuts would actually take place. She said that given the district's total budget of nearly $200 million, the district should be capable of saving money in ways that had lesser impacts on students.
"They're not talking about cutting back on administration," Stone said. "It's all the teacher and threatening to cut programs, and to our group that represents scaring voters."
The total combined salaries for District 93's principals, assistant principals, superintendent and district supervisors this school year was less than $4 million.
When asked about the potential for administrative cuts and furloughs Tuesday, Wangsgard said those moves will "certainly be part of the larger discussion regarding balancing the budget" if the levies were to fail.
Woolstenhulme said that just looking at what would be cut without the levies ignores half of the conversation. The federal relief funding could cover millions in programs and school improvements next year that address the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on students, if it doesn't have to fill in budget gaps for the district.
Potential uses for the federal relief funding in District 93 range from increased intervention for students who are falling behind to mental health resources to improving the air circulation systems at schools.
"These are one-time dollars that should be used for one-time expenses, and that's the opposite of what we would be using them for without the levy," Woolstenhulme said.