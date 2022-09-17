filler

Bonneville Joint School District 93's board of trustees voted on a number of key resolutions Aug. 31 that will affect taxpayers in their voting district, some of which will save patrons money. 

District 93 is currently collecting taxes for three outstanding balances. Taxpayers in the district currently pay $94 per every $100,000 of their home's value for a supplemental levy, $45 per every $100,000 for a plant facility levy and $93 per every $100,000 for payment on a district bond. 

Recommended for you