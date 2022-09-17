Bonneville Joint School District 93's board of trustees voted on a number of key resolutions Aug. 31 that will affect taxpayers in their voting district, some of which will save patrons money.
District 93 is currently collecting taxes for three outstanding balances. Taxpayers in the district currently pay $94 per every $100,000 of their home's value for a supplemental levy, $45 per every $100,000 for a plant facility levy and $93 per every $100,000 for payment on a district bond.
District 93 patrons voted in 2018 to pass a $35.3 million bond that would allow for the build-out of Black Canyon Middle School. Eleven million dollars is still owed on the bond, whichwas discussed in the board meeting. In a 3-2 vote, the board passed a resolution that would use $7 million in accumulated dollars from a bond savings account to lessen the burden on the taxpayers in their district by paying down the bond.
The paydown would drop the bond's outstanding balance to around $4 million, bringing taxes down from $93 per $100,000 to $65 per $100,000.
Once the $7 million is paid on the middle school bond the savings account would have $1 million left, and the board felt they should not completely deplete the savings in the case of unforeseen events, said Chad Dance, Bonneville Joint School District 93 board chairman.
"We really wanted to give our taxpayers a break," Dance said. "Patrons indicated that keeping money in savings was not helping them especially with rising inflation."
The 2018 bond used to build the middle school was overestimated leaving $1.5 million in unused funds, which leads to the second passed resolution.
Theboard will ask voters on the Nov. 8 ballot for permission to use that $1.5 million on other facilities in the district. Because of language in the bond proposal, taxpayers must approve the district to use the money on anything not specifically written in the bond.
"We proposed this bond and built the school before COVID-19 when prices were lower and things were simply easier," Dance said. "We did not use all of the money allotted to us and are hoping to be able to use it for other areas of need within the district."
The board also is asking patrons to extend the previously approved two-year supplemental levy. The district's current levy will end in June 2023 and the district is asking voters to extend the levy to June 2025.
The supplemental levy would be for $5.8 million and would be used for classroom supplies, resource officers, extracurricular advisers, transportation, teacher and counselor pay, school administrative pay, custodian, maintenance and bus driver pay, clerical costs, paraprofessionals andtech workers, Dance said.
"We do not get enough funding from the state to be competitive in our pay," Dance said. "The money from these supplemental levies truly do supplement our schools and are the lifeblood of the district."