The Idaho Falls School District board of trustees will hold its final vote Wednesday night to try and place an $85 million bond on the ballot for a May election.
The plan supported by the board during a work session on March 11 would place a single question about the $85 million bond on the ballot for May 19. A second question, requesting at least $12 million to create a performing arts theater for the district at Skyline High School, could be floated as an additional measure or an addition to the larger school bond.
"If we cannot get this done, we're two or three years down the road again while these highs school buildings are on the brink of failure," board chairwoman Lara Hill said.
The district will hold a special executive session at Skyline High School in order to get the measure finalized and submitted to Bonneville County by the March 20 deadline for the May election.
The $85 million bond measure will be divided between additions at Eagle Rock and Taylorview middle schools to create wings for a sixth-grade realignment, renovations at Idaho Falls High School including a three-story addition at the south end for science classrooms and a new entrance and expanded science classrooms at Skyline High School.
District Superintendent George Boland and the trustees were hopeful they could get the bond to pass by simultaneously lowering the school district's tax rate. By restructuring how the district is paying off existing bond debts, it was possible for the $85 million bond to be enacted while dropping the levy by $50 per $100,000 in taxable home value, about one-eighth of the current rate.
The greatest unknown about what the final bond will look like comes from the proposal for a new auditorium. Compass Academy is the only high school in the district with its own auditorium and there is increasing frustration in talks with the city of Idaho Falls over access to the Civic Center for the Performing Arts as it continues to remodel and expand.
Trustee Paul Haacke expressed the most vocal frustration at the five-year timeline for booking the auditorium and the inability for the school to use the adjoining space at short notice.
"When that auditorium opened, I'm almost certain there was a gentlemen's agreement between the city and the school. And that was enough because there was less demand than there is today," Haacke said.
The proposed construction at Idaho Falls High School would also relocate all the music and art classrooms out of the hallway next to the auditorium, which is technically owned by the city along with the Civic Center and is frequently taken over as a green room for events.
A new auditorium would likely be built as a stand-alone building on the Skyline High School grounds but could host events from across the district. The final location and estimated cost would need to be decided within the next week in order to be voted on Wednesday and appear on the bond.