The Bonneville Joint School District 93 Board of Trustees updated its separation agreement with former superintendent Chuck Shackett on Wednesday, cutting $59,000 off the original contract.
The updated agreement calls for the district to pay a one-time sum of $191,657.77 as "purchase of service" toward Shackett's Public Employee Retirement System of Idaho, along with a direct payment of $77,947.76 to Shackett.
Shackett will work as a volunteer and consultant for the district until May 31.
The update is a change from Shackett's original separation agreement, dated Aug. 8., that had Shackett remaining with the district through Dec. 31, following his resignation as superintendent.
The district was originally scheduled to pay $205,000 into Shackett's PERSI account.
"We did this because it was important for (Scott Woolstenhulme) to take over right away, as we did make some adjustments," trustee Chad Dance said.
Shackett, who will retire Friday, said the separation Wednesday was a mutual decision between him and the board.
"I thought it was a brilliant idea," Shackett said of the separation. "I am a little sad, but it's the right thing to do."