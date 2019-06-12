Bonneville Joint School District 93 board members gathered at a construction site Thursday night to break ground on the district's new middle school.
Construction of Black Canyon Middle School was the main goal of the $35 million bond that was approved by voters in March 2018. The school, located just east of Thunder Ridge High School, will have the space to hold up to 900 students and an overall capacity of 1,000 people.
District Superintendent Scott Woolstenhulme said the new middle school was needed to keep pace with the growing enrollment in D93. Both Sandcreek and Rocky Mountain middle schools had more than 900 students enrolled last year, though Black Canyon is expected to become the largest of the three after it opens and students are transferred.
"Just like how Thunder Ridge became the biggest high school after it opened, we want Black Canyon to be the biggest middle school. We want a high level of collaboration with the campuses," Woolstenhulme said.
The groundbreaking ceremony did not mark the first construction work done on the school. Work on the surrounding roads and the building's foundation has been going on for nearly two months.
The first day of construction in April was hampered by rain and cold temperatures, but district Director of Facilities John Pymm said much of the foundation for the building had already been completed by the time of the groundbreaking.
"The rain proved to be beneficial to us. The concrete folks were pulled off of other jobs and started laying the foundation sooner than expected, which sped up our timeline," Pymm said.
Black Canyon Middle School is still on schedule to open at the beginning of the 2021-2022 school year. The construction plans also include three possible locations for future additions.