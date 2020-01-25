Officials in Idaho Falls School District 91 are beginning an investigation into why their high school graduation rates saw a significant drop last year.
The numbers released by the State Department of Education on Jan. 17 showed that in 2019, Idaho Falls had the second-lowest graduation rate among the state's 10 largest school districts. The district graduated just 73.5 percent of students within four years, down from 76 percent in 2018. Statewide, the average graduation rate is 80.7 percent.
Dan Keck, assistant superintendent of secondary education in District 91, said he was caught off-guard and disappointed when he began looking into the district's numbers last week.
"When you look back historically we've had some higher numbers within the state, so why they're like that this year is what we're trying to put our finger on," Keck said.
Skyline High School had graduated 87 percent of its seniors in 2007 and 75 percent in 2019. Idaho Falls High School saw a smaller drop-off within that span, going from nearly 85 percent to 82 percent last year.
Keck speculated that part of the decline could be due to the district's rising number of students from vulnerable populations. Students from lower-income and economically disadvantaged homes, who make up nearly half the district, had a graduation rate of 55 percent last year.
District 91 also had the lowest graduation rate for students with disabilities among all districts in Idaho, with less than a quarter graduating after four years. The overall average in Idaho was 56 percent. After seeing last year's graduation numbers, Keck reached out to the directors of special education and Title 1 programs to figure out ways to improve those two rates.
"As we go through the remainder of this year, I'll have conversations with our principals and these directors to try and weed out what the cause is," Keck said.
The only school significantly above the state average in the district was Compass Academy, which graduated 82 of its 90 seniors last year.
Across the county, Bonneville Joint School District 93 saw a slight increase in its overall graduation rate to 82 percent. While Bonneville and Hillcrest both had rates that decreased slightly from 2018, the addition of Thunder Ridge High School and its 94 percent graduation rate more than made up for the difference.