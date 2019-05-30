The school board for Idaho Falls School District 91 named Hillary Radcliffe as the newest district trustee at a special meeting Thursday.
Radcliffe was a student in District 91, beginning at Longfellow Elementary School and graduating from Idaho Falls High School. Both of her children attended Longfellow, which is in the Zone 5 district that she will represent on the board.
“I thought it was a good chance to help make sure I could be involved in giving the students in District 91 the same opportunities I had to succeed when I was a student,” Radcliffe said.
The seat in Zone 5 opened up after Deidre Warden resigned from the board in April. Ten candidates applied for the seat and nine were interviewed by the school board earlier in May. The board held two rounds of voting during the meeting before unanimously voting to appoint Radcliffe.
Board chairman Larry Wilson said that Radcliffe’s experience with the district and her impressive letter to the board were her biggest attributes but thanked all of the candidates who ran for the position.
“Any of them could have come in and done a phenomenal job as an asset to the school board,” Wilson said.
Radcliffe will be officially sworn in during the board’s next meeting June 12. The seat will be on the ballot for the November elections and Radcliffe said she had “every intention” to run for re-election at that point.