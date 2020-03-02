Luis Diosdado had been done attending Bonneville High School for nearly three years before he graduated out of Bonneville Joint School District 93 on Friday afternoon.
The 21-year-old had spent the last three years attending classes through the district’s FLITTE program (Fostering Learning Independence Through Transitional Experience), which gives continuing education to special needs students who aren’t quite ready to live alone after high school. Now that Diosdado has turned 21, however, he has aged out of the program and has to make his own way.
“I always liked coming here because I knew everyone, and it’s a safe space for me,” Diosdado said.
The graduation was attended by a crowd of people associated with the program — parents and family of other students, members of the District 93 school board and community groups that had donated to the program. Diosdado’s diploma was presented by FLITTE Program Coordinator Heather Gerard, Superintendent Scott Woolstenhulme and district Federal Programs Director Rex Miller.
Diosdado and a half-dozen other students have been attending the daily classes held in the Thomas Campbell Gym, a large unlabeled building off of Channing Way that had once been a warehouse for the U.S. Navy before it was refurbished by district funds and local business donations.
Gerard had been involved with special education in the district long before FLITTE started in 2016 but she said the program has been crucial for the students that qualify for it.
“Our goal is to get them as many life lessons and experiences as we possibly can before they turn 21,” Gerard said.
Lessons that she covered with Diosdado in the last three years ranged from job skills such as interviewing and scheduling to household needs such as doing laundry. The class also makes frequent visits to Idaho Falls businesses and hosts special guests such as bird experts from the Teton Raptor Center in Wyoming.
Diosdado’s parents Leasha and Santos Diosdado said the program has helped their son become more social and more independent over the years. Gerard had worked with their son since was in third grade, and both parents said she was instrumental in helping him grow.
“He’s really changed a lot over the last years. He has become very reasonable, very independent,” Leasha Diosdado said.
A centerpiece of the FLITTE program is the daily lunches the students make for themselves in the classroom’s kitchen area. The Rotary Club of Idaho Falls helped build the kitchen and Community Food Basket — Idaho Falls provides any food that isn’t covered by the school district. Many of the program’s lessons revolved around helping students feed themselves, from reading recipes and measuring ingredients to making healthy choices about what they should eat.
One Friday last month, the FLITTE students were taste-testing different kinds of vegetables as Gerard taught them about the different parts of the plants. Diosdado and Tony Nieto dominated the conversation at the table before they moved on to preparing the regular Friday pizza lunch.
Josh Kunz sat in on the activity, joking with the students and working with them in the kitchen. Kunz is an Idaho State University student who had chosen to be the aide for the program this semester because of his focus on special education.
“It’s awesome to see these lessons in a school setting like this and how they prepare everyone for the next stages,” Kunz said.
Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office sent a group of officers to visit the school for monthly lunches over the last year to meet the students, provide them with safety lessons and let them interact with a police dog. Two of the sergeants from that program attended the graduation and wished Diosdado well in the future.
In addition to the in-class lessons, many of the students in the program also receive unpaid work experience from local companies. Diosdado has been working at Cabela’s for more than a year before graduating and plans to continue there as a paid employee.
“I want to do some traveling after this program and keep working on the skills that will help with the rest of my life,” he read in his graduation speech Friday.