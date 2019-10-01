The steering committee behind Idaho Falls School District 91's long-term plan have announced the initial draft of its recommendations for the next 10 years.
The recommendations being considered for the 10-Year Master Facilities Plan include moving the district's sixth-graders up into the middle schools, renovating Idaho Falls and Skyline high schools and working to establish a new career technical high school in the city.
The district is holding a community feedback meeting on the proposed recommendations and changes at 7 p.m. Oct. 8 in the Skyline High School cafeteria. For those who can't attend the meeting, a video was posted Monday by the school's consulting firm Cooperative Strategies to the master plan website that goes over the changes being considered.
Theresa Bunker Elementary School Principal Mark Morgan is one of the 34 members of the steering committee that has been working on the facilities plan this year. He said the district's goal with the committee was to make sure there was a more long-term plan for improvements. That's part of the reason the final recommendations, which were initially supposed to be made to the school board in June, have been delayed until Nov. 13.
"The last thing we want to do is (move) too fast with these ideas. We want to feel that we have good input from the community and that people have time to think about what these changes will mean," Morgan said.
The biggest districtwide change being considered, and the change that could happen the soonest, is the switch to a K-5 system. Moving up the sixth-graders would require the district to expand all three middle schools to fit an additional 400 students and lead to a redistricting of all the elementary school boundaries to avoid overcrowding.
Morgan and the committee members list a few major benefits of re-organizing the schools. The switch would free up class spaces at the elementary schools, which could be needed if Idaho moves toward all-day kindergarten. It also would streamline the courses and extracurriculars for the students, as the district curriculum treats sixth through eighth grade as a unified set of courses and students in late-start elementary schools must miss regular classes to take music and sports.
"I hear that from a lot of my former sixth-graders. They fit in a lot more with the older students and the more flexible schedules," Morgan said.
Another set of changes will renovate Idaho Falls High School and Skyline High School over the next few years, with the most drastic changes happening for Idaho Falls. All the renovations would keep the two schools at their current sites, in a partial reaction to the failure of bonds in 2017 and 2018 that would have relocated Idaho Falls High School further south in town.
"Both of those schools need to be more state-of-the-art and foster a better learning environment. Right now, I think those facilitates are not able to do that adequately," said Saige Ballock-Dixon, a former school board candidate and member of the steering committee.
In the long term, some of the elementary schools also would be renovated or used in new ways if the district switches to a K-5 enrollment model. Linden Park and Temple View would receive dramatic rebuilds and Theresa Bunker potentially would be turned into an early childhood center to offer preschool in the district.
The steering committee also is looking to build a career technical high school in the center of town, with a location being considered near downtown Idaho Falls.
The website for the master plan, www.dejongrichter.com/ifschools/, also includes a feedback survey below the video allowing parents and citizens to share their thoughts on the five draft recommendations. The steering committee will meet later in October before making its final recommendations to the school board.