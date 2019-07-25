Idaho Falls School District 91 school board approved a plan Wednesday night to completely pay off some of the district's bonds over the next three years with an early defeasement.
The plan will create an escrow account to carry the higher payments until September 2022, roughly four years before the first of the $53 million in bonds approved by voters in 2012 to replace four elementary schools in the district was scheduled to be paid off.
Paying the bond through the new account will reduce District 91's annual payment from $4.42 million to $3.19 million, but reduce the money the district has in reserve to less than a million dollars before the new tax revenue comes in.
Representatives from the district's financial advisory firm Piper Jaffray and legal office Hawley Troxell attended the council meeting to walk the board through the details of the defeasement process. Piper Jaffray has helped at least five other school districts in Idaho go through the same process to pay off their bonds early.
The board votes allow the law firm to start the process placing the new bond arrangement on the market within the next two weeks and give Superintendent George Boland and Chief Financial Officer Carrie Smith final approval for the interest rate and other details of the listing.
The district had begun a partial defeasement of the bonds in September 2017 after creating a $1.4 million escrow account.